South Side Sox Postgame Podcast 13 — On the Road in Seattle

We joined forces with Elizabeth Gonzales at exactly the right time, in-between road trips to Cleveland and now, onto Seattle and Oakland. Lucky us, she’s reporting on the White Sox action on-site, and will be writing up a de facto ballpark review/guide for both. Bonus!

Postgame reaction to a Lance Lynn masterpiece, and Elvis Andrus contributing all over the field

Getting the first game on this road trip makes it seem like the White Sox are already playing with house money

White Sox fan presence showed up in Seattle, and perhaps put jaded M’s fans on their heels!

Have fortunes for the White Sox changed from dour to delicious in less than a week?

Initial impressions of T-Mobile from Elizabeth: massive, and impressive

The key element of a great fan experience? It might not be what you think, and Seattle impressed immediately

Does a pop quiz catch Elizabeth on her heels?

Coming up: Oakland

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and watch the podcast play out on video at that online hit factory that is the South Side Sox YouTube channel.