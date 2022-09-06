South Side Sox Player of the Week (August 28-September 3): Dylan Cease

Last weekend, the Mustachioed Menace of Milton mowed down the Minnesota Twins like Little League dandelions.

In a prudent and economical start, Dylan Cease cruised through 8 2⁄ 3 innings, throwing just more than 100 pitches and arriving just one out shy of a no-hitter, which was spoiled by a single from Twins first baseman Luis Arráez.

To come within spitting distance of that feat and finish just short of it might derail a season for some pitchers, spiraling them into a mental maelstrom. An ego-prone hurler might focus on their failure to complete the achievement. But Cease, stone-faced and calm, has proven time and again in his career he is unaffected by the frippery, focusing on the deadpan positives.

Snubbed for the All-Star game? Not important. Robbed of a no-hitter? The Sox won with a blowout 13 runs, more than they’ve scored in a single game since July 3.

The White Sox, seemingly reborn and rejuvenated in the absence of wet-blanket skipper Tony La Russa, are showing the flashes and sparks of greatness that fans have been burning to see since the end of last season.

Do we have substitute manager Miguel Cairo to thank for this turnaround? To a degree. But the winds of change are kicking up a blaze, and Sox fans are reveling in it. These fiery hometown crowds affect the players more than they probably realize. This same team was booed out of a half-empty ballpark two weeks ago. During Cease’s start last weekend? A crowd of 30,000 cheered them on — and immediately chanted Dylan’s name when he fell just two strikes short of a no-no.

It’s not that the fanbase is fickle. They just know good baseball from bad baseball.

Dylan Cease has been healthy and consistent, two things that have largely been absent on Chicago’s South Side. Just as he has all season long, Cease continues to thrive.

He’s the right man to lead this team to a strong finish.

2022 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Tim Anderson (April 8-17)

Tanner Banks (April 18-23)

Lucas Giolito (April 24-May 1)

Dylan Cease (May 2-8)

Michael Kopech (May 9-14)

Davis Martin (May 15-21)

Jake Burger (May 22-29)

Andrew Vaughn (May 30-June 5)

Jake Burger (June 6-12)

Johnny Cueto (June 13-18)

Andrew Vaughn (June 19-25)

Dylan Cease (June 26-July 2)

Lucas Giolito (July 3-9)

Dylan Cease (July 10-17) (no art/essay)

AJ Pollock (July 22-30)

Eloy Jiménez (July 31-August 6)

Michael Kopech (August 7-13)

Johnny Cueto (August 14-20)

Gavin Sheets (August 21-27)

Dylan Cease (August 28-September 3)

MVP Standings

Dylan Cease (143.4)

Johnny Cueto (92.5)

Michael Kopech (71.1)

Andrew Vaughn (59.9)

Luis Robert (25.9)

Tanner Banks (23.3)

Eloy Jiménez (22.1)

Lance Lynn (21.5)

Jake Burger (19.4)

José Abreu (18.9)

Cold Cat Standings

Tony La Russa (-88.7)

Leury García (-65.9)

Yasmani Grandal (-44.9)

Josh Harrison (-44.9)

Joe Kelly (-43.2)

Kendall Graveman (-38.3)

Yoán Moncada (-36.0)

Liam Hendriks (-35.6)

Tim Anderson (-23.8)

Rick Hahn (-21.2)

Dylan Cease is essentially uncatchable at this point. Also, Lance Lynn leapfrogged Lucas Giolito on the MVP list and knocked him completely off of it.

Writer Standings

Chrystal O’Keefe crosses the vaunted 50-win mark! Meanwhile, every writer, but one, is no worse than two games under .500. Sorry, Kristina!