Gamethread: White Sox at Mariners

Happy day after Labor Day! Hope everyone had a great, long weekend — especially after yesterday’s South Side win! Today, the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners will face off in the second game of this three-game series.

For today’s game 25-year-old righty, Logan Gilbert, will be on the mound for the Mariners. He holds a 11-5 record, 3.35 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 27 games. The ChiSox faced him earlier this year on April 14, where he went five innings giving up four hits, no earned runs, and four strikeouts to get the win. Gilbert mostly uses three main pitches; his fastball being used most often at 55%, with an average velocity of 96 mph. He follows it with a slider (23%), and curveball (15%). Occasionally, he will throw in a changeup (8%) as well.

Johnny Cueto will make his 20th appearance of the season for the White Sox, as he currently holds a 7-6 record, 2.93 ERA, and 1.17 WHIP. He has been incredible on the mound this year for the South Siders. In his last outing against the Kansas City Royals, he went 5 1⁄ 3 innings with just six hits, one earned run, and five strikeouts for the win. Cueto uses a variety of four pitches, with his fastball being used the most at 43% with an average velocity of 92 MPH. He follows it with a changeup (22%), slider (18%), and cutter (16%).

Tonight the White Sox will put out this lineup to face Gilbert and the Mariners. Yoán Moncada back in playing third and Robert in CF. Good to have the boys back!

The Mariners hope to come back from last night’s loss with this lineup to face Cueto.

It’s a late one tonight. Game time is at 8:40 p.m. CST. Watch on NBCSCHI and listen in at ESPN 1000.