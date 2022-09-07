White Sox Minor League Player of the Week (August 29-September 4): Logan Glass

Logan Glass hits his 6th HR of the year. #Ballers tied at 1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/2wddlzc5QV — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 3, 2022

Sometimes, one of the non-top prospects has a really good week that is impossible to ignore. Logan Glass had that type of week. He only played in three games for Kannapolis, but he was hitting everything, and most of the time hitting pitches very far. He went 7-for-12 over his three games, with three homers, and he even stole a base for show. Glass was a high school pick from the 2019 draft, and it seems like with White Sox prospects, younger guys really struggled in 2021 after losing the 2020 season. Glass was no exception, with a 58 wRC+ in the ACL. He has been better this year (90 wRC+) based more off of power (.194 ISO) than total hitting skills (.188 batting average). He got a cup of coffee in Triple-A because of injury, and of course he did not do well (50% strikeout rate). He is still young with pop that is enticing, but a 40% strikeout rate in Low-A is not going to cut it. It really is swing or miss for Glass, and this is the type of week shows you his potential when he actually hits the ball.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Jordan Sprinkle: .238/.304/.286 — 2 BB, 5 K, 3 R, 4 SB (4th round pick, $452,900 bonus)

Jacob Burke: .421/.522/.632 — 1 BB, 5 K, 4 R, 3 RBI, 1 SB (11th round pick, $225,000 bonus)

Brooks Baldwin: .192/.250/.269 — 2 BB, 4 K, 3 R, 2 RBI (12th round pick, $125,000 bonus)

Logan Glass: .700/.750/1.700 — 3 HR, 2 BB, 3 K, 6 R, 6 RBI, 1 SB **Weekly MVP**

Shane Murphy: 2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 BB, 1 K (14th round pick, $125,000 bonus)

Jonathan Cannon: 2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 1 BB, 0 K (3rd round pick, $925,000 bonus)

Billy Seidl: 2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 1 BB, 4 K (15th round pick, $100,000 bonus)

Eric Adler: 1⁄ 3 IP, 54.00 ERA, 3 BB, 0 K (6th round pick, $200,000 bonus)

Charlotte Knights

Lenyn Sosa: .391/.440/.565 — 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K, 3 R, 5 RBI

Tyler Neslony: .467/.500/.933 — 2 HR, 1 BB, 4 K, 3 R, 3 RBI, 1 SB **Weekly MVP**

Yolbert Sánchez: .235/.235/.353 — 0 BB, 2 K, 3 RBI

Jason Bilous: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 16.87 ERA, 3 BB, 3 K

Kade McClure: 3 IP, 0.00 ERA, 1 BB, 5 K

Tyler Neslony goes YARD!!! pic.twitter.com/mA6OcAMUa8 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 1, 2022

If you take out Tyler Neslony’s awful first week, he has been an above-average hitter and he keeps getting better as his season goes on in Triple-A. After not playing since mid-August, Neslony came back last week and provided immediate help to a lackluster team. He finished the week with a 272 wRC+, because every number was fantastic. He reached base 50% of the time and provided outrageous power, with a .467 ISO. After being in Double-A for almost five seasons, Nelsony finally got his shot in Triple-A with Charlotte, and it was concerning to start. He had a -15 wRC+ that first week but a 111 since then. He is still not walking as much as he had with Birmingham the past couple of years and the strikeouts are up overall, but at least the strikeout rate is falling as Nelsony gets more Triple-A at-bats under his belt. It is a good story and if that bat keeps going, maybe he gets in an MLB game at some point.

Birmingham Barons

Yoelqui Céspedes: .280/.333/.480 — 1 HR, 1 BB, 10 K, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 SB

Oscar Colás: .214/.214/.464 — 2 HR, 0 BB, 8 K, 4 R, 4 RBI

Sean Burke: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 4.91 ERA, 1 BB, 9 K

Matthew Thompson: (Did not play last week)

Caleb Freeman: 1 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 BB, 2 K

Project Birmingham

Bryan Ramos: .300/.364/.600 — 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 K, 3 R, 3 RBI

Colson Montgomery: .167/.167/.167 — 0 BB, 3 K

Luis Míeses: .192/.250/.346 — 1 HR, 1 BB, 6 K, 3 R, 3 RBI

Duke Ellis: .333/.500/.833 — 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 K, 3 R, 2 SB

Wes Kath: .000/.188/.000 — 2 BB, 8 K

Wilfred Veras: .333/.385/.750 — 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 K, 2 R, 2 RBI **Weekly MVP**

Jared Kelley: 4 IP, 6.75 ERA, 0 BB, 6 K

Kohl Simas: 2 1⁄ 3 IP, 11.57 ERA, 1 BB, 1 K

Norge Vera: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 10.12 ERA, 4 BB, 4 K

Drew Dalquist: 4 IP, 0.00 ERA, 3 BB, 2 K

Cristian Mena: 4 IP, 6.75 ERA, 0 BB, 4 K

Wilfred Veras drives one up and out for his first #Barons HR. They are down 1, 10-9. In the 9th Colas scores on a balk to push to extras. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/8CebTzjncu — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 5, 2022

Because Logan Glass won player of the week with three games played, we cannot ignore what Wilfred Veras did in his three. If Glass was not as good, maybe Bryan Ramos wins with his six games played. Alas, they did have the same number of homers and Veras did get on base more and showed more power. Ramos had three extra-base hits compared to the one single — kind of an odd stat line. The best part of Veras’ six games in Birmingham is the K-rate is lower than his Low-A rate. It is very early, he only has six games played there, but he is doing much better than fellow Low-A call-up, Wes Kath.

Winston-Salem Dash

Caberea Weaver: .375/.500/.750 — 1 HR, 4 BB, 5 K, 5 R, 6 RBI **Weekly MVP**

Again, all of the top prospects in Winston-Salem are gone but there are always going to be guys that have great weeks. This past week, it was down to Hunter Dollander, who threw six shutout innings, and the winner, Caberea Weaver. Like Glass, Weaver was a high school draft pick that had some potential but has lost that shine over his career. His first stint in rookie ball was good, with a 112 wRC+, but there were warning signs of a high K-rate and low power numbers. Those have both plagued him since 2018 and into this year. So far, even with a week of 1.250 OPS under his belt, he has a 39 wRC+ in High-A. That is off of an ISO just under .100 and a near 40% K-rate. To make it worse, he is 40 points under the Mendoza Line.