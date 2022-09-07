Bird App Recap: Mariners 3, White Sox 0

Good evening, friends. We’ve got a late-night game on the West Coast, and it’s approximately 9:40 p.m. ET for me. Get your coffee poured and settle in for White Sox vs. Mariners. Let’s see how Miguel Cairo lines the South Siders up for White Sox After Dark.

Right off the bat (pun intended), Yoán Moncada gets a hit.

Yoán Moncada returns with a bullet single to center field in his first at-bat off the IL — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 7, 2022

Luis Robert doesn’t even try to swing at two fastballs in the zone.

In a season of inexplicable decisions, not putting Luis Robert on the IL is certainly one of them. — Kevin Shannon (@KevinMShannon) September 7, 2022

Johnny Cueto and Elvis Andrus — White Sox icons when it comes to getting out of an inning with a double play.

Something about Johnny and Elvis talking just gave me so much confidence in them getting out of that.



Most iconic Johnny and Elvis combo since Cash and Presley? — Caleb McKee (@CalebTMcKee) September 7, 2022

September problems, am I right?

Hate the time of year when you have to root for teams like the Kansas City Royals to suddenly be good at baseball — JeremyChiSox (@JeremyChiSox) September 7, 2022

Logan Gilbert gets José Abreu, now with two on after Moncada’s hit.

So for me personally, I’d like opposing pitchers to stop throwing pitches at our player’s heads. — Cairo’s boys don’t quit (@NorthSideSoxPod) September 7, 2022

Will the benches clear? Friend of White Sox Twitter Brittney reports.

I think it’s Kendall Graveman — Brittney Bush Bollay (@BrittneyBush) September 7, 2022

The fourth inning is brought to you by #SoxMath.

Catching at third base appears to be difficult. With a ball hitting the camera well after a wild throw, Ty France speeds to home plate and Gavin Sheets is charged with an error. It’s now 1-0, Mariners.

Moncada made a somewhat haphazard attempt to stop Sheets' throw to third with France tagging up. Ball goes out of play, Sheets charged with an error and France scores the game's first run. Fly ball was first out of inning. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 7, 2022

Danny Mendick traveled with the team for the series and joined Jason and Gordon on the broadcast. A lot of people, myself included, miss him.

DANNY — Kaylee (@k__ridgeway) September 7, 2022

Luis Robert is back to his one-handed swing ...

Sorta hard to play baseball with only one hand. Maybe Robert shouldn’t be fucking playing? — Jon (@jonklemke) September 7, 2022

At least he’s finally pulled out of the game. I’m sure Tony would’ve left him out there to die.

Unbelievable negligence from an organization that normally handles every situation with incredible thought and grace. https://t.co/x8ww8tSUWA — Cairo’s boys don’t quit (@NorthSideSoxPod) September 7, 2022

Yasmani Grandal is having a rough night.

Now Grandal absolutely has to come out. That’s the 5th pitch he’s dropped/couldn’t handle clean — Dan Stevens (@thisdanstevens) September 7, 2022

I am once again asking for Seby https://t.co/uMaKXWNEGn — Al (@baseball_gal_al) September 7, 2022

Gavin Sheets is up with two one and one out in the sixth. Will the White Sox finally get on the board?

get it done here — italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) September 7, 2022

It didn’t work.

Long game, no run support, and dueling with a pitcher with the nastiest stuff.

It feels like Cueto has thrown 800 pitches in this game — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) September 7, 2022

Wait ... this might just be the reason the White Sox are having a bad night!

Just a mere mention of Tony La Russa returning and the #WhiteSox turn to pudding — AJ Mithen (@AJMithen) September 7, 2022

More onsite coverage, this time from Dan. Also, Adam Engel did in fact get a leadoff single.

Buns of steel about to deliver pic.twitter.com/IpWzIIsLEz — Dan Stevens (@thisdanstevens) September 7, 2022

We have an update on Luis Robert:

PUT HIM ON THE DAMN IL https://t.co/ue9IaVJQ5g — Cherokee Booster Bill (@LordofComiskey) September 7, 2022

It’s still 1-0, Mariners, in the bottom of the seventh. Jimmy Lambert is in after Johnny Cueto had a rough start to the seventh. We’re all in misery.

This is one of those games that should feel ok to lose but everything is so damn magnified at this point in this ridiculous season. — Brian O'Neill (@oneillofchicago) September 7, 2022

Jimmy Lambert had his usual success, getting through the seventh. He’s really doing great this season.

Jimmy Lambert saves the day and keeps Cueto’s outing clean.



6.0 innings with five hits, three walks, and one run against (earned). 3 K’s for Cueto.



Another super solid outing for him. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) September 7, 2022

Friends, I am frustrated. I think Nick might be as well.

Through 8 innings: 1-for-7 w/ RISP and 9 LOB. 12 strikeouts. 2 walks. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) September 7, 2022

Welp. It’s 3-0, Mariners, in the bottom of the eighth.

Fart — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) September 7, 2022

Twitter is down bad.

At least this loss won't be only because of an error. #coping — kee (@Keelin_12ft) September 7, 2022

@Whitesox when Lopez gives up a 2 run HR late and we haven't scored all game #Whitesox #WST pic.twitter.com/nZjmibANAk — Daniel Flores (@DanielF71089164) September 7, 2022

The White Sox lose and force a rubber match tomorrow. Get your rest, quick turnaround.