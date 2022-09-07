Bird App Recap: White Sox 9, Mariners 6

Holy bejeezus, that was a wild one. White Sox Twitter responded in kind with some great commentary.

Lots of White Sox fans in the house today.

Back at it again. Brought my good luck charm this time.



Debo threw her a ball in between innings pic.twitter.com/z9Wfq79Aez — Dan Stevens (@thisdanstevens) September 7, 2022

Including South Side Sox’s own EG!

Seattle’s Luis Castillo began the game by striking out seven White Sox batters in a row.

White Sox gonna strike out 27 times — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 7, 2022

Is this Luis Castillo guy good or something? Geez. #WhiteSox — GD (@WSoxMixologist) September 7, 2022

Michael Kopech started well, too.

100 strikeouts on the season for Kopech! #ChangeTheGame — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) September 7, 2022

(But something felt a bit ... off.)

Kopech baby what’s on your face — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) September 7, 2022

Besides that absolute sex magnet of a mustache not an ideal day for Kopech so far — Thomas Jansky (@JanskyThomas) September 7, 2022

What is this facial hair Michael has going on? I want to vomit — Al (@baseball_gal_al) September 7, 2022

Is Kopech screen testing for Yosemite Sam in the Looney Toons live action film? — Brian S (@MagnificentStan) September 7, 2022

The Mariners jumped out to an early 4-0 lead.

This team pic.twitter.com/szq1SSsQC9 — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) September 7, 2022

The day they announced that Tony was gonna try to make it back, the team stopped winning. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) September 7, 2022

I haven’t watched a lot of White Sox this year so I wondered if the White Sox fans I follow were being hyperbolic about this but they were not exaggerating about how fundamentally flawed this team is — Mike Gianella (@MikeGianella) September 7, 2022

Until Eloy Jiménez cut the lead in half with an absolute no-doubter.

ELOY — Ryiin (@rfoto) September 7, 2022

ELOYYyyyyyyyyy — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) September 7, 2022

EEEEEELOOOOOOOYYYYYY JEEEEEENKIIIIIIIIIINSSSS — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) September 7, 2022

And the runs just kept piling on until the White Sox took a two-run lead. Everyone was getting in on the action.

I'm telling my kids this is Andrew Vaughn#ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/XAFeqSh2By — Comic Sox (@ComicPunkGuy) September 7, 2022

Honestly, it was impressive.

The #WhiteSox had only one hit entering the 6th inning. TWTW. — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) September 7, 2022

But then, Joe Kelly happened.

Here comes Joe Kelly pic.twitter.com/VDpeHNvBsM — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 7, 2022

Bringing Joe Kelly into a close game pic.twitter.com/4iE8lf9Hd0 — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) September 7, 2022

He gave up a run, but the White Sox escaped with the lead. Fans were relieved.

White Sox fans right now after keeping the lead with Joe Kelly pitching pic.twitter.com/7vJ5Se84Sz — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) September 7, 2022

I'm gonna tell my kids this is Joe Kelly #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9xnKkvrN1Q — Lyle Price (@LRPderp) September 7, 2022

And then, Aaron Bummer happened. The lead was gone.

Bummer. — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 7, 2022

Elvis Andrus, who we are all falling in love with, restored order - and the lead.

Elvis Andrus is a wonderful menace. — janice (@scuriiosa) September 7, 2022

Liam Hendriks earned the save, and just like that, the 2022 White Sox sucked us right back in.

That’s a White Sox winner and a series/season victory against the Seamen! pic.twitter.com/9eh1dFwtNJ — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 7, 2022

HUGE WIN! Let’s take this momentum into Oakland and take 3 or 4! Go Sox! Go Royals! — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) September 7, 2022

Lets. GO.