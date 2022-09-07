 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 9, Mariners 6

This game has EVERYTHING!

By Jacki Krestel
Holy bejeezus, that was a wild one. White Sox Twitter responded in kind with some great commentary.

Lots of White Sox fans in the house today.

Including South Side Sox’s own EG!

Seattle’s Luis Castillo began the game by striking out seven White Sox batters in a row.

Michael Kopech started well, too.

(But something felt a bit ... off.)

The Mariners jumped out to an early 4-0 lead.

Until Eloy Jiménez cut the lead in half with an absolute no-doubter.

And the runs just kept piling on until the White Sox took a two-run lead. Everyone was getting in on the action.

Honestly, it was impressive.

But then, Joe Kelly happened.

He gave up a run, but the White Sox escaped with the lead. Fans were relieved.

And then, Aaron Bummer happened. The lead was gone.

Elvis Andrus, who we are all falling in love with, restored order - and the lead.

Liam Hendriks earned the save, and just like that, the 2022 White Sox sucked us right back in.

Lets. GO.

