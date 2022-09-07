Bird App Recap: White Sox 9, Mariners 6

Holy bejeezus, that was a wild one. White Sox Twitter responded in kind with some great commentary.
Lots of White Sox fans in the house today.
Back at it again. Brought my good luck charm this time.— Dan Stevens (@thisdanstevens) September 7, 2022
Debo threw her a ball in between innings pic.twitter.com/z9Wfq79Aez
Including South Side Sox’s own EG!
Today’s views #changethegame pic.twitter.com/9OCbq3XwVT— EG (@mysoxarewhite) September 7, 2022
Seattle’s Luis Castillo began the game by striking out seven White Sox batters in a row.
White Sox gonna strike out 27 times— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 7, 2022
Is this Luis Castillo guy good or something? Geez. #WhiteSox— GD (@WSoxMixologist) September 7, 2022
seems good https://t.co/ys7fVDFnXt— Mikey Ajeto #RejectMarcosDuterte (@_kuyamikey) September 7, 2022
Michael Kopech started well, too.
100 strikeouts on the season for Kopech! #ChangeTheGame— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) September 7, 2022
(But something felt a bit ... off.)
Kopech baby what’s on your face— Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) September 7, 2022
Besides that absolute sex magnet of a mustache not an ideal day for Kopech so far— Thomas Jansky (@JanskyThomas) September 7, 2022
What is this facial hair Michael has going on? I want to vomit— Al (@baseball_gal_al) September 7, 2022
Is Kopech screen testing for Yosemite Sam in the Looney Toons live action film?— Brian S (@MagnificentStan) September 7, 2022
The Mariners jumped out to an early 4-0 lead.
This team pic.twitter.com/szq1SSsQC9— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) September 7, 2022
The day they announced that Tony was gonna try to make it back, the team stopped winning.— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) September 7, 2022
I haven’t watched a lot of White Sox this year so I wondered if the White Sox fans I follow were being hyperbolic about this but they were not exaggerating about how fundamentally flawed this team is— Mike Gianella (@MikeGianella) September 7, 2022
Until Eloy Jiménez cut the lead in half with an absolute no-doubter.
ELOY— Ryiin (@rfoto) September 7, 2022
ELOYYyyyyyyyyy— La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) September 7, 2022
EEEEEELOOOOOOOYYYYYY JEEEEEENKIIIIIIIIIINSSSS— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) September 7, 2022
And the runs just kept piling on until the White Sox took a two-run lead. Everyone was getting in on the action.
I'm telling my kids this is Andrew Vaughn#ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/XAFeqSh2By— Comic Sox (@ComicPunkGuy) September 7, 2022
PITO!!! pic.twitter.com/RAjSw146kb— Buzz (@BuzzOnTap) September 7, 2022
Hell Yes! pic.twitter.com/G5sgI27CcW— MSS (@MySoxSummer) September 7, 2022
Honestly, it was impressive.
The #WhiteSox had only one hit entering the 6th inning. TWTW.— Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) September 7, 2022
But then, Joe Kelly happened.
Here comes Joe Kelly pic.twitter.com/VDpeHNvBsM— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 7, 2022
Bringing Joe Kelly into a close game pic.twitter.com/4iE8lf9Hd0— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) September 7, 2022
He gave up a run, but the White Sox escaped with the lead. Fans were relieved.
White Sox fans right now after keeping the lead with Joe Kelly pitching pic.twitter.com/7vJ5Se84Sz— Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) September 7, 2022
I'm gonna tell my kids this is Joe Kelly #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9xnKkvrN1Q— Lyle Price (@LRPderp) September 7, 2022
And then, Aaron Bummer happened. The lead was gone.
Bummer.— White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 7, 2022
Bummer.— Alexis ️⚧️ (@alesolren) September 7, 2022
Bummer pic.twitter.com/wKVJRQjh1Y— Kyle McMahon (@kyyle23) September 7, 2022
Elvis Andrus, who we are all falling in love with, restored order - and the lead.
Elvis Andrus is a wonderful menace.— janice (@scuriiosa) September 7, 2022
September 7, 2022
Liam Hendriks earned the save, and just like that, the 2022 White Sox sucked us right back in.
Goddamnit #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/vWR1Q4PpFS— Kyle McMahon (@kyyle23) September 7, 2022
That’s a White Sox winner and a series/season victory against the Seamen! pic.twitter.com/9eh1dFwtNJ— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 7, 2022
HUGE WIN! Let’s take this momentum into Oakland and take 3 or 4! Go Sox! Go Royals!— La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) September 7, 2022
Lets. GO.
Let’s. Freaking. GO!— PGD (@Repthat773) September 7, 2022
Loading comments...