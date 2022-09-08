White Sox Minor League Update: September 7, 2022

The Knights came out on top in a wild game against the Sounds.

Charlotte took an early lead thanks to a two-out rally in the second. With runners on first and second, Indiana Hoosier Craig Dedelow and Zach Remillard drew back-to-back walks to force in a run. Then, Mark Payton drove in a pair with a double to make it 3-0. Things got even better in the third, when Carlos Pérez hit a solo home run to extend the lead to four.

Knights starter Kyle Kubat had a rough fourth inning, though the defense struggled to do him any favors. With one out and nobody on base, a Lenyn Sosa error opened the door for a Sounds rally, and they capitalized. After a double, a pop out, a three-run homer, a single, and a two-run homer, Nashville had a 5-4 lead. Because all of those runs scored with two outs after the error, Kubat was not charged with any earned runs.

Payton continued showing off his power with a solo blast in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game, 5-5, and in the fifth, the Knights distanced themselves from Nashville. Adam Haseley drove in a run with a single, and after a double-steal by Yolbert Sánchez and Haseley that was aided by a throwing error, it was 7-5. Dedelow added an exclamation point with a double to make it 8-5.

Nashville scored once in the sixth against reliever Kade McClure, and it pulled within one in the eighth, when Dan Winkler allowed a run. However, Payton poured cold water on Nashville’s comeback attempt when he launched his second homer of the day in the bottom of the eighth.

Reliever Lane Ramsey issued three walks in the ninth, but although he allowed a run, he held on for the save.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBI

Yolbert Sánchez: 3-for-4, 2B, 1 SB (0 CS)

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Micker Adolfo: 0-for-4, 2 K

Lenyn Sosa: 0-for-4, BB, K, fielding error

It was a rough day for Barons hitters, as they only managed three measly singles in a 3-0 loss.

Barons starter Jared Kelley issued five walks in four innings, but he ensured that the free passes did not come back to bite him. Incredibly, Kelley lasted four scoreless innings.

The bad news was that despite Kelley's ability to pitch out of trouble, the game was still scoreless when the starter exited. In the fifth, reliever Emilio Vargas took over on the mound, and he allowed a run on a double by Mike Siani. Despite that, Vargas had a nice day, only allowing one run over four innings. But it was not enough, as the Barons offense was ice-cold. As for hits, Wilfred Veras had one single, and Luis Mieses had two. That was it.

Siani added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth with a two-run triple against Caleb Freeman.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Luis Mieses: 2-for-3

Wilfred Veras: 1-for-3

Jared Kelley: 4 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 5 BB, 3 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Caleb Freeman: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K

The Cyclones used a huge third inning to pull away from the Dash on Wednesday night.

The Dash struck first, as they scored a pair in the bottom of inning No. 1. Andy Atwood, Alsander Womack, and Ben Norman started off with three consecutive singles to open the inning. Norman’s single drove in the first run of the game for either team, and Riley Jepson padded the early lead with a sacrifice fly.

The score remained 2-0 until the top of the third, when Brooklyn woke up against Winston-Salem starter Hunter Dollander. The Cyclones got five runs on six hits, and the last two of those hits were home runs. The second home run wrapped up Dollander’s outing. Dollander only lasted 2 2⁄ 3 innings due to the disastrous third frame.

The Dash bullpen was phenomenal, allowing only two hits in 6 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings. Unfortunately, it was not enough, as the Dash offense got quiet down the stretch. Winston-Salem finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Andy Atwood: 2-for-4

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Hunter Dollander: 2 2⁄3 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 3 K

The Cannon Ballers scored two in the first, and they almost made it so that those runs were enough, but Augusta rallied just in time.

Jordan Sprinkle drew a dreaded, leadoff walk for Kannapolis in the bottom of the first. Three batters later, with two outs, Tim Elko launched a two-run shot to give the Cannon Ballers an early lead.

Cannon Ballers starter Martin Carracci allowed the GreenJackets to get one of those runs back in the second, but that was the only run he allowed. He struck out five in 4 1⁄3 innings.

The score remained 2-1 until the ninth, when Augusta got a leadoff walk that was followed by an RBI triple against Adisyn Coffey. Fortunately, Coffey got out of the inning with the tie intact, as a harmless pop fly and an unassisted double play by third baseman Brooks Baldwin got the job done.

However, the GreenJackets drove in their free base runner in the top of the 10th with a double. Meanwhile, the Cannon Ballers were kept off the board for the ninth consecutive inning, so they took the loss in extras.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Tim Elko: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Benyamin Bailey: 2-for-3, 2B, BB

Frander Veras: 2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K

