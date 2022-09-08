Today in White Sox History: September 8

1901

At South Side Park, the first-place White Sox treated 19,800 fans — the largest crowd the American League (in its first year as a major league) sees all season — to a thriller. In the bottom of the ninth, down 3-2 to the Boston Americans, catcher Billy Sullivan and pinch-hitter Jimmy Callahan singled, and Callahan stole second to put ducks on the pond. Facing Cy Young, who was aiming to complete the game and take home his 29th win on the season, center fielder Billy Hoy singled in both runs, for a walk-off win.

1962

White Sox pitcher and future Hall-of-Famer Early Wynn won his 299th career game, beating Washington, 6-3. Wynn threw a complete game, scattering nine hits with three strikeouts. It would be his last win of the the season, leaving him a win short of the 300-win milestone.

He would get a spring training invite from Chicago for 1963, but was cut. But Cleveland, the team Wynn had pitched for earlier in his career, picked him up and he got his coveted 300th win on July 13, when he won, 7-4, at Kansas City.

It was Wynn’s last win in the major leagues.