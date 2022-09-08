White Sox Minor League Update: September 8, 2022

Box score link

Mark Payton singled to lead off the Charlotte first and that was their last hit until Mark Payton doubled with one out in the sixth. Despite this, only five late runs allowed by the bullpen kept the Knights, who scored six late runs, from tying or winning this one.

2⃣ hits for @MarkPayton2 so far tonight! That's his 27th double of the year! pic.twitter.com/nFJICY8CVH — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 9, 2022

The recently de-40-manned Tobias Myers dropped to an astonishing 1-14 between three levels, although his start today was not so awful, two runs allowed over four innings. Lincoln Henzman’s one-inning stint did more damage, two doubles, two singles, and a walk turning into three runs, Charlotte down 5-0 at that point.

Yoán Aybar and Andrew Perez both kept it scoreless over their respective innings of work, so it was still 5-0 entering the Knights half of the seventh. With one out, Adam Haseley hit an infield single, followed up by a Yolbert Sánchez outfield single and Zach Remillard two-out home run; the opposing pitcher, manager, and hitting coach were all ejected when DJ Burt’s head was almost taken off by a pitch in the next at-bat.

In the top of the eighth, trailing now just 5-3, Hunter Schryver entered and it became 6-3 with a leadoff home run. Two singles and a hit by pitch later, a sacrifice fly scored another run and a single scored another before a strike-‘em-out (looking)-throw-‘em-out double play mercifully ended the inning at 8-3 Nashville.

The Knights, or rather Payton, retaliated in the eighth with a leadoff walk, from which he advanced to second on Lenyn Sosa’s ground out and scored on Blake Rutherford’s base hit. Schryver continued pitching in the ninth and gave up another dong (9-4 Sounds), then a double and Remillard error at third let in another run (10-3). The Sounds third baseman was also ejected after flying out for the second out of the inning.

The ninth-inning rally fell just short. Sánchez hit his first triple in Triple-A to lead the inning off, then scored after Craig Dedelow walked and Remillard singled. Burt grounded into a fairly devastating double play that did advance Dedelow to third, whence he scored on a wild pitch, but 10-6 would be the final score.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-3, 2B, R, 2 BB, SB, E

Blake Rutherford (RF): 1-for-4, RBI, outfield assist (2B)

Adam Haseley (LF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K

Yolbert Sánchez (SS): 2-for-4, 3B, 2 R, K

Zach Remillard (3B): 2-for-4, HR, R, 4 RBI vote view results 42% Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-3, 2B, R, 2 BB, SB, E (3 votes)

0% Blake Rutherford (RF): 1-for-4, RBI, outfield assist (2B) (0 votes)

0% Adam Haseley (LF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Yolbert Sánchez (SS): 2-for-4, 3B, 2 R, K (0 votes)

57% Zach Remillard (3B): 2-for-4, HR, R, 4 RBI (4 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Lenyn Sosa (DH): 0-for-4, 2 K

Carlos Pérez (C): 0-for-4, K, E

DJ Burt (2B): 0-for-4, 2 K, GIDP

Lincoln Henzman: IP, 4 H, 3 R, BB, K

Hunter Schryver: 2 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 0 BB, K, WP, HBP vote view results 0% Lenyn Sosa (DH): 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Carlos Pérez (C): 0-for-4, K, E (0 votes)

0% DJ Burt (2B): 0-for-4, 2 K, GIDP (0 votes)

7% Lincoln Henzman: IP, 4 H, 3 R, BB, K (1 vote)

92% Hunter Schryver: 2 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 0 BB, K, WP, HBP (12 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

Sean Burke dazzled again with four scoreless innings and the Barons scored seven runs for the win, overcoming a 4-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

Sean Burke was dominant tonight. He goes 4 on 40 of 54 for strikes. He allowed 2 H, 2 SB, and 1 HBP, but strikes out 4 and allows no runs. His 3rd K of the night was the Reds #1 prospect, SS De La Cruz, and he ran him off with 98MPH ⛽️ in on his hands. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/NOmoDrtC8C — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 9, 2022

Luis Mieses hit a leadoff infield single and took second on a wild pitch, advancing to third when Oscar Colás hit a ground ball for the second out of the inning. Yoelqui Céspedes made his scrimping and scampering superfluous with his 17th home run of the season, that dong putting the Barons up 2-0.

Yoelqui Cespedes with HR #17 on the year. #Barons up 2-0. Mieses (1B) scores. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/6JPyecFBFs — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 9, 2022

They scored again in the second, Moisés Castillo drawing a one-out walk, stealing second, and scoring one out later on Bryan Ramos’s single.

Céspedes led off the third with a walk and steals of second and third (28th, 29th) but was stranded there as Tyler Osik, Colson Montgomery, and Wilfred Veras all struck out. He was hit by a pitch to lead off the fifth and stole second, but again did not score; he reached base five times total but scored just once, on his own home run.

Alejandro Mateo and Félix Paulino combined for a scoreless fifth, sixth, and seventh, but Sammy Peralta was not so sharp, his three-single eighth leading to two Chattanooga runs and just a 3-2 lead. The Barons got some breathing room back almost immediately in the bottom half of the inning, Evan Skoug swatting his 11th home run of the year to make it 4-2.

Evan Skoug launches one into the stratosphere, and when it came down it was in the bullpen. #Barons up 4-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/US1rqRjZjz — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 9, 2022

They weren’t done there; Castillo walked and stole second, then Mieses walked and Ramos came through with another RBI base hit, 5-2 Barons. Céspedes continued his reign of terror with a two-out bases-loaded single (6-2), then scoring finished up on a lovely balk that scored Ramos and sent Céspedes to third (7-2). Theo Denlinger struck out two in a scoreless ninth. The Barons are 57-72.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Luis Mieses (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, BB

Bryan Ramos (3B): 2-for-5, R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 2-for-2, HR, R, 3 RBI, 2 HBP, 3 SB

Evan Skoug (C): 2-for-3, HR, R, RBI, HBP

Moisés Castillo (2B): 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB, GIDP

Sean Burke: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, WP, HBP vote view results 0% Luis Mieses (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, BB (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos (3B): 2-for-5, R, 2 RBI, 2 K (0 votes)

50% Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 2-for-2, HR, R, 3 RBI, 2 HBP, 3 SB (3 votes)

0% Evan Skoug (C): 2-for-3, HR, R, RBI, HBP (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo (2B): 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB, GIDP (0 votes)

50% Sean Burke: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, WP, HBP (3 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Oscar Colás (RF): 1-for-5

Tyler Osik (1B): 0-for-4, BB, 3 K

Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-3, BB, K

Wilfred Veras (DH): 0-for-4, 3 K

Sammy Peralta: IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, K (H) vote view results 0% Oscar Colás (RF): 1-for-5 (0 votes)

16% Tyler Osik (1B): 0-for-4, BB, 3 K (1 vote)

0% Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-3, BB, K (0 votes)

66% Wilfred Veras (DH): 0-for-4, 3 K (4 votes)

16% Sammy Peralta: IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, K (H) (1 vote) 6 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

The Dash only picked up four hits in this 6-0 loss, something they’ve been doing a lot of lately (not doing a lot of?). Three of those hits were singles in innings one through three (Andy Atwood, Caberea Weaver, Taishi Nakawake); the last was a sixth-inning Colby Smelley double. They walked twice, grounded into two double plays, struck out 10 times, and did not score.

Jonah Scolaro, an undrafted free agent, made his fifth professional start and would probably like to move on from the ⅔-inning, three-run experience. Wilber Perez and Luis Amaya both threw two scoreless innings, but no comeback was to be had, and Jordan Mikel and Ty Madrigal each allowed at least one to put it extra out of reach at 6-0. The Dash record is 57-73.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Andy Atwood (3B): 1-for-4, 2 K

Colby Smelley (C): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 K, GIDP

Caberea Weaver (LF): 1-for-3, K

Taishi Nakawake (SS): 1-for-3, E vote view results 0% Andy Atwood (3B): 1-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

16% Colby Smelley (C): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 K, GIDP (1 vote)

66% Caberea Weaver (LF): 1-for-3, K (4 votes)

16% Taishi Nakawake (SS): 1-for-3, E (1 vote) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Alsander Womack (DH): 0-for-4, 2 K

James Beard (CF): 0-for-3

Brandon Bossard (2B): 0-for-3, GIDP, E

Jonah Scolaro: ⅔ IP, 3 H, 3 R, BB, 2 K, WP vote view results 0% Alsander Womack (DH): 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% James Beard (CF): 0-for-3 (0 votes)

0% Brandon Bossard (2B): 0-for-3, GIDP, E (0 votes)

100% Jonah Scolaro: ⅔ IP, 3 H, 3 R, BB, 2 K, WP (6 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

All three Cannon Ballers runs were unearned, but wins and losses don’t care, so they beat the GreenJackets 3-1 to improve their record to 57-72. Wilber Sánchez singled to lead off the third, stole second and third base (his 36th and 37th steal of the season), then scored on a throwing error by the catcher.

Their other two runs crossed the plate in the fourth; Michael Turner, ninth-round draft pick, drew a two-out walk in his pro debut, took second when Jayson González reached an error, third on Misael González’s walk, and scored on Sánchez’s two-run single. Sánchez stole second, his 38th of the season and third of the game, and Brooks Baldwin walked, but Samil Polanco grounded out to end the inning.

On the mound, Dylan Burns continued his Low-A dominance, allowing just one run over five innings. He’s gone exactly five innings in each of his four starts at the level, allowing a total of two earned runs (although he has walked eight. Also he’s given up four unearned runs. Unimportant!!!). Tyson Messer contributed three strong innings and 15th-rounder Billy Seidl got the save with a scoreless ninth, despite two baserunners.

The teams combined for nine hits, 12 walks, 19 strikeouts, and three errors.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Brooks Baldwin (2B): 0-for-3, 2 BB, K

Jacob Burke (CF): 1-for-3, HBP

Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-4, 2 K

Michael Turner (C): 0-for-3, R, BB, K

Misael González (RF): 0-for-2, 2 BB, K, SB

Wilber Sánchez (SS): 2-for-2, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 3 SB, E

Dylan Burns: 5 IP, 3 H, R, 2 BB, 5 K, WP, HBP (W)

Tyson Messer: 3 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Brooks Baldwin (2B): 0-for-3, 2 BB, K (0 votes)

0% Jacob Burke (CF): 1-for-3, HBP (0 votes)

0% Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Michael Turner (C): 0-for-3, R, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Misael González (RF): 0-for-2, 2 BB, K, SB (0 votes)

50% Wilber Sánchez (SS): 2-for-2, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 3 SB, E (3 votes)

50% Dylan Burns: 5 IP, 3 H, R, 2 BB, 5 K, WP, HBP (W) (3 votes)

0% Tyson Messer: 3 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now