Bird App Recap: White Sox 14, Athletics 2

Holy moly, folks. It was a party in Oakland tonight. The White Sox scored early and often in a vulgar display of offensive power, besting the Athletics by a final score of 14-2.
In tonight’s Bird App Recap, I just want the pure, unadulterated joy to show through.
What follows is a collection of tweets in which the members of WST stood together, holding hands in a circle around a bonfire, singing songs of praise up into the late-night sky.
Well, virtually.
(Although, some of us were there physically.)
Seat views for tonight’s Elvis revenge tour/ Cease night #changethegame pic.twitter.com/r5VupLJEgR— EG (@mysoxarewhite) September 9, 2022
@whitesox @Athletics at the game tonight with my family pic.twitter.com/1Xz8pjJLAf— Alex Seelig (@AlexSeelig) September 9, 2022
Elvis Andrus and Yoán Moncada started the game with back-to-back bombs, and didn’t let up for the rest of the game.
BACK TO BACK HOMERS!!!! #WhiteSox— Liam Hendriks Stan Account. (@paigeyb88) September 9, 2022
Now that’s how you start a game!!— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 9, 2022
Back to back home runs? Is that allowed?— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) September 9, 2022
We just want to bottle up the team the way they are right now and not change anything.
Tony La Russa: You know, I'm starting to feel better.— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) September 9, 2022
White Sox: pic.twitter.com/wu1k2xMM3h
Can Rick Hahn change the locks on the #WhiteSox clubhouse doors at Guaranteed Rate?— Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) September 9, 2022
I LIKE THIS WHITE SOX TEAM. KEEP TONY LA RUSSA AWAY.— Jefferi XCX (@starwart1) September 9, 2022
Dylan Cease’s O’ Slider Slide was dancing all night, and it was giving Cy Young.
Dylan Cease is the best pitcher in baseball right now. #WhiteSox— #Bears Gladiator (@optiongladiator) September 9, 2022
Give Dylan Cease the Cy Young award. #whitesox— Seamus (@PapaSeamus30) September 9, 2022
Ozzie: “I’ve never seen Dylan Cease pitch with a lead that big”— michael (@ducksensualll) September 9, 2022
Yeah I wonder the last time the Sox scored 10+ in a Cease start? Probably has never happened!
The hits start coming, and they don’t stop coming.
Well hello White Sox offense against unknown A’s pitcher— Kyle McMahon (@kyyle23) September 9, 2022
The first 4 home run game all season. My lord— Al (@baseball_gal_al) September 9, 2022
#changethegame pic.twitter.com/wmRtr24TnA— cemeteryjblond ⚰️ (@maryJblond) September 9, 2022
It was Andrus, it was Moncada, but it was also Roman A. González.
Romy Gonzalez is everything they told us Nick Madrigal would be and more— Dan Stevens (@thisdanstevens) September 9, 2022
Can Romy play RF— Nick (@Nick_BPSS) September 9, 2022
Our cup runneth over.
14 runs in the 6th inning— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) September 9, 2022
12 more runs and we can get back to that 0 overall run differential on the season.— Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) September 9, 2022
White Sox run differential pic.twitter.com/Euf8uACBK4— Tim Moran (@Timthemoran) September 9, 2022
Let’s play Oakland forever— Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) September 9, 2022
And WST was happy, which was weird, but in a really good way.
This has been a VERY enjoyable White Sox game— Ashley Sanders (@Ashley22Sanders) September 9, 2022
I AM HAVING FUN!— La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) September 9, 2022
All White Sox fans enjoying the ride! LET’S GO! pic.twitter.com/hOIHiFQVvg— Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) September 9, 2022
And it looked like the team was, too.
These guys are having a blast. pic.twitter.com/CjFUscFt1E— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 9, 2022
