Bird App Recap: White Sox 14, Athletics 2

Holy moly, folks. It was a party in Oakland tonight. The White Sox scored early and often in a vulgar display of offensive power, besting the Athletics by a final score of 14-2.

In tonight’s Bird App Recap, I just want the pure, unadulterated joy to show through.

What follows is a collection of tweets in which the members of WST stood together, holding hands in a circle around a bonfire, singing songs of praise up into the late-night sky.

Well, virtually.

(Although, some of us were there physically.)

Seat views for tonight’s Elvis revenge tour/ Cease night #changethegame pic.twitter.com/r5VupLJEgR — EG (@mysoxarewhite) September 9, 2022

Elvis Andrus and Yoán Moncada started the game with back-to-back bombs, and didn’t let up for the rest of the game.

BACK TO BACK HOMERS!!!! #WhiteSox — Liam Hendriks Stan Account. (@paigeyb88) September 9, 2022

Now that’s how you start a game!! — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 9, 2022

Back to back home runs? Is that allowed? — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) September 9, 2022

We just want to bottle up the team the way they are right now and not change anything.

Tony La Russa: You know, I'm starting to feel better.



White Sox: pic.twitter.com/wu1k2xMM3h — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) September 9, 2022

Can Rick Hahn change the locks on the #WhiteSox clubhouse doors at Guaranteed Rate? — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) September 9, 2022

I LIKE THIS WHITE SOX TEAM. KEEP TONY LA RUSSA AWAY. — Jefferi XCX (@starwart1) September 9, 2022

Dylan Cease’s O’ Slider Slide was dancing all night, and it was giving Cy Young.

Dylan Cease is the best pitcher in baseball right now. #WhiteSox — #Bears Gladiator (@optiongladiator) September 9, 2022

Give Dylan Cease the Cy Young award. #whitesox — Seamus (@PapaSeamus30) September 9, 2022

Ozzie: “I’ve never seen Dylan Cease pitch with a lead that big”



Yeah I wonder the last time the Sox scored 10+ in a Cease start? Probably has never happened! — michael (@ducksensualll) September 9, 2022

The hits start coming, and they don’t stop coming.

Well hello White Sox offense against unknown A’s pitcher — Kyle McMahon (@kyyle23) September 9, 2022

The first 4 home run game all season. My lord — Al (@baseball_gal_al) September 9, 2022

It was Andrus, it was Moncada, but it was also Roman A. González.

Romy Gonzalez is everything they told us Nick Madrigal would be and more — Dan Stevens (@thisdanstevens) September 9, 2022

Can Romy play RF — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) September 9, 2022

Our cup runneth over.

14 runs in the 6th inning — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) September 9, 2022

12 more runs and we can get back to that 0 overall run differential on the season. — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) September 9, 2022

White Sox run differential pic.twitter.com/Euf8uACBK4 — Tim Moran (@Timthemoran) September 9, 2022

Let’s play Oakland forever — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) September 9, 2022

And WST was happy, which was weird, but in a really good way.

This has been a VERY enjoyable White Sox game — Ashley Sanders (@Ashley22Sanders) September 9, 2022

I AM HAVING FUN! — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) September 9, 2022

All White Sox fans enjoying the ride! LET’S GO! pic.twitter.com/hOIHiFQVvg — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) September 9, 2022

And it looked like the team was, too.