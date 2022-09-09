Today in White Sox History: September 9

1917

It’s the only time the White Sox have ever won a forfeited game. In a game at Comiskey Park, Cleveland protested a close interference call that went against Jack Graney in the top of the 10th inning of a tie game.

When they took the field in the last of the inning, Cleveland players threw their gloves in the air, some rolled around in the dirt, and all in all, the argument lasted 10 minutes, White Sox pitcher Dave Danforth stuck out to lead off the Chicago half of the 10th, whereupon Cleveland catcher Steve O’Neill deliberately threw the ball into center field.

At that point, umpire Clarence “Brick” Owens had enough and declared the game won by the Sox, 9-0.

1921

At Comiskey Park, the White Sox and Tigers set an AL record for most runs and hits in Chicago’s 20-15 win. Both teams had 20 hits apiece, with the White Sox led by first baseman Earl Sheely, who went 5-for-5 with five runs, five RBIs and fell a double short of a cycle. (Sheely’s was the only homer for the 35-run game.)

Dickey Kerr “earned” the win with four innings of nine-run (seven earned) relief. White Sox reliever Shovel Hodge was most responsible for restoring order, earning a saw with two frames of scoreless, two-hit ball.

Perhaps most amazing is the fact that the 35 runs were all scored in the first seven innings of the game; the full eighth inning and top of the ninth all were scoreless.

And coincidentally, Brick Owens was the home plate umpire in this game, too.

1931

At the cross-city exhibition game between the White Sox and Cubs at Comiskey Park an infamous fan sat along the White Sox side of the field, in the front row. The fan was Al Capone, the head of the largest crime syndicate in Chicago (known as the “Chicago Outfit”). Capone took in the game with his son and a number of bodyguards who were seated directly behind them. They were part of a crowd of almost 35,000. The game was to benefit an unemployment relief fund established by Illinois governor Louis L. Emmerson, as the Great Depression strengthened its grip on the country.

Less than a month later, Capone went to trial on income tax evasion charges, was found guilty, and sent to prison.

1983

The White Sox Express roared on, crushing former Sox great Tommy John and the Angels, 11-0. What was significant in this one was, for the first time in team history, the team hammered back-to-back-to-back home runs, courtesy of Carlton Fisk, Tom Paciorek, and Greg Luzinski in the first inning.

Not to be outdone, pitcher Britt Burns threw a one-hitter. Outfielder Mike Brown’s two-out single in the seventh inning was Burns’ only mistake.

2003

With one move, White Sox manager Jerry Manuel perhaps cost his team a postseason playoff berth and eventually led himself to be fired.

In a game the Sox were leading Minnesota, 8-2, in the ninth inning, Manuel brought in relief pitcher José Paniagua to get some work in. The Sox had a one-game lead over the Twins, and this was the second of a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field.

Paniagua allowed four runs, giving Minnesota momentum even though they’d lose, 8-6. The Twins promptly won the final two games, swept the Sox the following week in Minnesota, and won the second of three consecutive divisional titles.

Paniagua, as he was leaving the field, made an obscene gesture at the home plate umpire and was released by GM Ken Williams later that evening. Manuel’s dismissal would come a few weeks later.

There has always been debate over the impact of this incident in the divisional race, but Twins players have been quoted as saying it was a difference-maker.

2017

White Sox slugger José Abreu became only the sixth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle, in a 13-1 rout of the Giants. José had a home run, double, single and triple, going 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBIs.