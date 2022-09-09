Bird App Recap: White Sox 5, Athletics 3

Do the White Sox have any runs left after last night’s massacre in Oakland? Or will the Athletics somehow no-hit the White Sox? It’s time to find out!

I love the consistent lineups https://t.co/tu6DGLF1Gu — Megan (@SouthSideMeg18) September 9, 2022

Per usual, Lucas Giolito is off to a rough start, putting the A’s up 1-0 in the first.

Whats the excuse for Giolito tonight? — Matt Carlson (@mattcarlson53) September 10, 2022

Birthday boy Jason Benetti is out, and Steve Stone is in Arizona. The booth is... weird.

Gordon & Len are so awkward in the booth. I swear Gordon has said less than 10 sentences — Kaylee (@k__ridgeway) September 10, 2022

I do believe I alluded to a similar outcome at the beginning of this article. I’m glad I’m not the only one thinking this.

i told my dad the #WhiteSox will probably lose 2-1 tonight since they scored 14 runs last night — Chi-Guy Eric (@ChiTownEnuff) September 10, 2022

Gio is looking a little better after three innings.

Gio settling down after that first. Time for some RUNS! — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) September 10, 2022

At least Sox Math is keeping things interesting. The White Sox, however, are hitless through four.

the soxmath answer was BOOB pic.twitter.com/TfjDvNb6YB — janice (@scuriiosa) September 10, 2022

That’s So White Sox. Pruitt is hitless through five.

It would be sooooo White Sox to get no-hit by the 2022 Oakland A’s — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 10, 2022

Sox got no-hit for 5 innings by a guy with a negative career bWAR in over 100 appearances. — Larrold, Fire Chief (@Larry_Boa) September 10, 2022

Gio and friends are struggling, again ...

Now 3-0 on Murphy's bullet in the gap that goes to the wall. Kemp scores from first.



Andrus couldn't glove the relay throw from Pollock. Not sure there's a play, anyway. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 10, 2022

Here is Sam Sherman with the expert analysis.

I’ll say it if nobody else is gonna say it, this would be a really bad game to lose. — Cairo’s boys don’t quit (@NorthSideSoxPod) September 10, 2022

THERE HAS BEEN A HIT!

YOU CAN CANCEL THE POSTGAME SHOW!!! — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) September 10, 2022

And nothing happened. Dear reader, I know you’re shocked.

3-1 fastball down the middle. How are you not waiting for that pitch, Vaughn? #WhiteSox — Justin Fowich (@JFowich) September 10, 2022

I don’t think this recap is going to be a lot of fun tonight.

three home runs



five total hits — david (@dsportsandbrems) September 10, 2022

It’s now the top of the ninth and still 3-0, A’s. Wait ... what’s that? A home run?! It’s now 3-1, A’s.

Yasmani Grandal takes a walk just in time for AJ Pollock to step up to the plate. Just one out.

YAZ doing what he does best — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) September 10, 2022

Pollock smokes the ball, but after a challenge, the call stands.

Out at 1st — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 10, 2022

Andrew Vaughn gets a hit and RBI, and the Sox are back in at 3-2.

Seby Zavala takes a ball to the shin after being on a full count for the final out.

There has never been a happier player to get hit by a pitch than Seby in that situation. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) September 10, 2022

Romy González gets a base hit after an 0-for-3 start and suddenly it’s 3-3!

RO, MY GOODNESS!!! — John Carney (@JohnCarney3) September 10, 2022

Romy is my 2nd Baseman - that is the tweet — Kevin Bell’s Ragedy Ass Batting Glove (@jjdubu) September 10, 2022

Don’t stop now, boys!

All of us are rewarded for staying up!! — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) September 10, 2022

ELVIS! It’s now 5-3, White Sox thanks to a two-run double from Elvis Andrus.

CAIRO COMEBACKS — The Summer of George (@SumerOfGeorge) September 10, 2022

I almost feel bad for the A’s. I don’t, but almost.

As A's fans watch AJ Puk crumble in a save situation where he gives up five runs in the top of the ninth, the Chicago White Sox had Kendall Graveman AND Liam Hendriks warming up in the bullpen. This is a very depressing type of poetry. #DrumTogether — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) September 10, 2022

Liam Hendriks is in and everyone is asking for an easy inning.

Do the thing Liam! — Dante (@DontizzleJones) September 10, 2022

Spoiler alert: He did the thing.

White Sox improve to 8-3 since Miguel Cairo took over.



Over that span: 6.09 Runs/game, 20 home runs. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 10, 2022

Don’t check mine, either.