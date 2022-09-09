White Sox Minor League Update: September 9, 2022

Box score link

The Nashville Sounds scored two runs in each of the first four innings on Friday and the Knights scored just one run total, leading to a loss. All eight early Sounds runs came off Davis Martin; his ERA stands at 6.23 over 12 AAA-level starts.

To their credit, most of the rest of the pitching staff was able to tamp the Sounds down for the rest of the game. Declan Cronin gave up a ninth-inning solo shot but JB Olson, Zach Muckenhirn, Matt Foster, and Bennett Sousa were all scoreless in their preceding appearances.

Two of the Knights’ five total hits were clustered in the fifth, scoring their one run; Xavier Fernández hit a two-out double and Zach Remillard doubled him in.

Remillard, 28, is batting .295/.386/.416 over 117 games with the Knights this year. He’s spent time at all four infield spots in addition to right and left field.

Who was the Knights MVP? Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 1-for-3, 2B, BB

Blake Rutherford (LF): 1-for-4, K, CS

Xavier Fernández (1B): 1-for-4, 2B, R

Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Mark Payton (CF): 0-for-4, K

Lenyn Sosa (SS): 0-for-4, K

Adam Haseley (DH): 0-for-4, K

Micker Adolfo (RF): 0-for-4, 3 K

Project Birmingham Wins Again: it feels like the new-look Barons have been doing a lot of rallying late and walking off, and it was no different tonight. Drew Dalquist lowered his Southern League ERA to 2.89 over three starts (totaling 9 ⅓ innings with three unearned runs and 10 walks in there as well). He gave up two runs over three innings, but both were unearned thanks to DJ Gladney’s error at first.

In relief, Garrett Davila pitched longer than Dalquist did, his four innings completely perfect as he struck out four. Fraser Ellard threw one scoreless inning, striking out two, and Edgar Navarro held on for the extra-inning win, striking out three over two scoreless.

The Barons scored their first run in the first inning, Luis Mieses singling to start things off, getting balked to second, then scoring when Oscar Colás doubled.

Oscar Colas rips a double to RF. Luis Mieses comes in to score. #Barons trail 2-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/5VZFueTg9U — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 10, 2022

They chipped away at the rest of the 2-1 lead very slowly and ineffectually (1-for-14 with runners in scoring position), tying it up in the seventh in small ball fashion: Tyler Osik walked and was replaced by the speedy Duke Ellis, who dutifully stole second, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on another wild pitch.

Then, suddenly, it was the 10th inning of a 2-2 game. Wes Kath was the second-base ghost runner. Adam Hackenberg fruitlessly bunted out, then JJ Muno walked and so did Mieses, loading the bases with one out. Moisés Castillo then skillfully hit a ball just right to the second baseman, causing him to fumble the ball through for a walk-off error and Barons win.

Moises Castillo hits a bullet past 2B. Kath scores. #Barons walk it off. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ixnbPw8jly — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) September 10, 2022

Who was the Barons MVP? Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-4, R, BB

Moisés Castillo (SS-2B): 1-for-5, RBI, 3 K

Oscar Colás (CF): 2-for-4, RBI

Bryan Ramos (DH): 1-for-3, BB

Who was the Barons Cold Cat? DJ Gladney (LF-1B): 1-for-4, K, GIDP, E

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-4, R, 3 K

Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-4, K

Box score link

The Dash followed up their four-hit shutout loss from yesterday with a three-hit shutout loss today; they walked twice and struck out 10 times, something their pitching staff, at least, inflicted in equal measure against the opponent Cyclones.

Luis Moncada made his third straight start, departing from what’s largely been a bullpen role this season, and had by far his best appearance of the year, pitching five scoreless innings, walking none and striking out three.

Haylen Green pitched around a walk and a double for a scoreless sixth but ran into trouble in the seventh, a one-out bomb damning him to the L. Four more singles, one given up by Nick Gallagher in relief, were just the nails in the coffin. Gallagher did strike out five over 2 ⅓ otherwise scoreless innings.

Today, the no-hitter lasted until there was one out in the fourth. Andy Atwood doubled and Alsander Womack singled right away, but Atwood was thrown out trying to score. Similarly, their only other hit was the next inning, Harvin Mendoza singling with two outs and getting thrown out at second trying to make it a double.

Their two other baserunners were Ben Norman, who drew a one-out walk in the second and was immediately erased by a double play, and Ben Norman again in the eighth, stranded at first base after drawing a leadoff walk.

Who was the Dash MVP? Andy Atwood (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, K

Alsander Womack (2B): 1-for-3

Ben Norman (RF): 0-for-1, 2 BB, K

Harvin Mendoza (1B): 1-for-3

Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Caberea Weaver (LF): 0-for-4, 4 K

Colby Smelley (DH): 0-for-3, K

Ivan González (C): 0-for-3, 2 K, GIDP

Jason Matthews (3B): 0-for-3, E

Box score link

Intriguingly, the Cannon Ballers also only amassed three hits, although they did score a run. Similarly to the Dash, they struck out 11 times and walked twice, although their pitching was not as good and did not match the feat.

Starting pitcher Noah Owen was actually very good, the 21-year-old nearly completing seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits and three walks. That one run scored on a double from the last batter Owen faced with two outs in the seventh. Kole Ramage then came in for a laser-focused one-pitch out.

It was Liam Jenkins who blew this one, one of the roughest starts to an inning you’ll see: it went hit by pitch, passed ball, walk, bases-loaded walk, bases-loaded walk, bases-loaded hit by pitch. After finally striking a batter out for the first out of the inning, he was replaced in favor of Christian Edwards, who balked all three runners up a base, scoring one, before first baseman Tim Elko made an error that led to another run scoring. Finally, GreenJacket Ethan Workinger flied out to center, which turned into a run-scoring double play; Augusta scored five runs total.

The Ballers were no-hit until the seventh, Jacob Burke leading that inning off with a double and taking third on Elko’s subsequent single. Burke scored on an adequately deep Benyamín Bailey fly ball and Logan Glass singled Elko to second, but that was pretty much the beginning and the end of the Ballers offense, other than a two-out walk by Troy Claunch in the second inning and a one-out walk by… Troy Claunch in the fifth inning.

Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Jacob Burke (CF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, K, outfield assist (1B)

Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-4, 2 K, E

Troy Claunch (C): 0-for-1, 2 BB, 2 PB

Logan Glass (LF): 1-for-3, 2 K

