Today in White Sox History: January 1

An all-time great just happens to be a New Year’s baby

By Brett Ballantini
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Indians
Hank Greenberg (speaking here with Mel Ott, right) followed up a Hall of Fame career with partnerships with general manager jobs in both Cleveland and Chicago. Greenberg was born on this day, 112 years ago.
1911

Future general manager of the White Sox, Hank Greenberg, was born in New York City.

Greenberg came over to the White Sox from Cleveland, duplicating his relationship with Bill Veeck after Veeck bought the White Sox. The Hall of Fame slugger stayed on past Veeck’s stewardship but eventually resigned from the day-to-day grind. He also pursued ownership of the expansion team the American League placed in Los Angeles in 1961.

2012

Relief pitcher Jason Frasor is traded back to Toronto for minor league pitchers Daniel Webb and Myles Jaye. Frasor, who would become the all-time games-pitched leader for the Blue Jays with 455, had been shipped to Chicago at the 2011 trading deadline and provided a 5.09 ERA over 20 games. Webb would see action in four seasons with the White Sox between 2013 and 2016, pitching in 94 games with a 4.50 ERA, 86 ERA+ and -0.2 WAR.

