South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 89: Adisyn Coffey

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´2´´

185 pounds

Age: 24

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 75

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +1.3 years

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 19

Overall 2022 regular season stats 4-3 ⚾️ 32 games ⚾️ 7 saves ⚾️ 31 innings ⚾️ 5.23 ERA ⚾️ 1.710 WHIP ⚾️ 36 K ⚾️ 16 BB

What a difference a season makes.

A year ago, No. 75 prospect Adisyn Coffey was listed as a third baseman/pitcher, because the last we figured, he was going to be a two-way player. And in most cases, a two-way player nudges bat over arm, if all things are equal.

Well, Coffey is not a two-way player, he is a closer, albeit still low in the White Sox system. It’s hard to get a handle on his prospects, because while everything about him points to org arm (he was a “veteran” 23 as a first-time pro and didn’t put up solid numbers despite being well older than league average) he has been given closing/finishing duties. Those late-game opps don’t just fall off of trees, so the White Sox seem to want to give Coffey his chance to shine.

Coffey’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Strikeouts 66

K/BB 49

Walks 40

vs. Power 14

Hittable 14

Durability 5

Team Winning Percentage .418

The ratings, relative to his Low-A competition in 2022, are not good at all. But while “old” as a prospect, 2023 will be just the second pro year for Coffey, and the second he is spending solely focused on pitching. His closer status for the Cannon Ballers alone points to a 2023 start in Winston-Salem, or at the very least a quick call-up once the season gets rolling.

