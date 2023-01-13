Sharing Sox Podcast 97 — Hello to 2023

Welcome to the first episode of Sharing Sox of the new year, one dominated by the sad news that Liam Hendriks has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has begun undergoing treatment. The news has personal impact for SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, because Leigh’s father/Will’s grandfather died of NHL. He did so in his 70s, on his second round with the cancer after being in remission several years from the first time around, so the correlation to Hendriks is thankfully very loose — but there is still an emotional tie.

“It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy,” is literal in Hendriks’ case, not sarcastic, because the White Sox closer is an even better human being than he is pitcher, so best wishes are very much the case. The podcast contains perhaps more information about NHL and treatment for it than you really want to know, helped by input from Leigh’s physician brother, and hopefully free of medical jargon.

On to baseball, as discussion shifts to what the Sox do about relief pitching now, and how much the loss of Hendriks derails the one area where the White Sox actually had people worth trading and the depth to do so — leaving Rick Hahn with perilously little to offer in trying to fill gaping holes in the offense. Hence, greetings to Hanser Alberto, of all people.

Then it’s on to talking about the American League Central now that Carlos Corrrea is back with the Twins, a conversation involving many fingers crossed for luck.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.