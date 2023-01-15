South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 96: Alsander Womack

Second Baseman

5´9´´

208 pounds

Age: 24

2022 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level +0.5 years

SSS rank among all second basemen in the system 7

Overall 2022 regular season stats 83 games ⚾️ 8 HR ⚾️ 43 RBI ⚾️ .268/.358/.387 ⚾️ 40 BB ⚾️ 50 K

After missing out in the 20-round MLB draft in 2021, Alsander Womack inked a UDFA deal with the White Sox on August 17. The infielder had a stellar, four-year career at Norfolk State highlighted by two All-MEAC first-team selections. He also saved some real dramatics for the 2021 MEAC Tournament, hitting a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning in the MEAC final against North Carolina Central that May, which gave the Spartans their first-ever MEAC baseball championship and earned Womack Most Outstanding Performer honors. In joining the White Sox, Womack became the first Spartan to sign with a MLB team in four years.

Womack, the son of former major-leaguer Tony Womack, broke camp at the end of April with High-A Winston-Salem, and remained with the Dash all year but for a brief, one-week refresher down at Low-A Kannapolis. The results were about what you’d expect, just about age-appropriate for W-S — but impressive for a player who 30 teams bypassed for 20 rounds. Womack showed mild punch (.387 slugging) and a knack for getting on base (.358 OBA). A real broad stroke of a comp would be former Sox minor-leaguer Ti’quan Forbes, but that might be more build and age (nearly identical players) vs. hitting ability (Womack has less pop but much better ability to get on base).

Womack’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Contact 96

Durability 85

Hittable 82

Speed 73

RBIs 71

Runs 47

Power 42

XBH 35

Team Winning Percentage .433

Womack is a bit of a grindy guy, but one who’s built like a Mack truck, which makes you wonder whether there is some untapped power in that frame. The profile screams org player, but one year in, that’s too hasty an assessment. And that’s especially true when you see how much better he played than his competition in 2022 (a 50 rating above is average, and anything 80 and up is stellar).

It could be a matter of Womack wetting his beak for a bit with the Dash again to begin 2023, but he is certainly ticketed for Double-A Birmingham at some point next summer.

2023 South Side Sox Top 104 White Sox Prospects

96. Alsander Womack, 2B

97. Johan Domínguez, RHSP

98. Evan Skoug, C

99. Noah Owen, RHSP

100. Javier Mora, 2B

101. Will Kincanon, RHRP

102. Yohemy Nolasco, RHSP

103. Billy Seidl, RHRP

104. José Rodulfo, RHRP