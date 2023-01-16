International signing period opens with seven White Sox additions

The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms with seven international free agents: — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 16, 2023

Marco Paddy met the media today to talk about these players, though you don’t have to listen to Marco to clearly see who are highly regarded based on the bonuses they earned. Paddy gave some context to both Luis Reyes and Abraham Núñez, both of whom received a $700,000 bonus.

Marco Paddy said Luis Reyes has a lot of experience playing against US high school competition, and said adding him is comparable to drafting a high school pitcher.



Paddy said Núñez is likely destined for an outfield corner, since he's expected to end up around 6'4" — James Fegan (@JRFegan) January 16, 2023

Reyes is the 41st-ranked player in the year’s international pool, per MLB Pipeline. He has a plus fastball but he’s 17, so it is not like the fastball — or any off-speed or breaking pitches, for that matter — are that refined right now.

Núñez aims to provide a big bat in the future, when he literally grows into his 6´4´´ frame. He is just 16 now, so that is why the Sox think he will grow another two inches. He is one of the two signings to have a MLB dad.

The other such signing, and the biggest name (though probably not the best player right now) is the son of a White Sox great, Juan Uribe Jr. Though, to be quite honest, the best thing about this signing might be to be even further “in” with his father, who has started a baseball complex in the Dominican Republic.

More Paddy on Uribe's complex: "It's going to be something to see because in the next couple of years, he's got guys lined up that he's already working with for the upcoming classes. It's a very good complex." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) January 16, 2023

James Fegan reported from Paddy’s session that the White Sox will be announcing additional signings, from Venezuela.

In talking about remaining pool room, Paddy said the team is going to announce some signings from Venezuela in the next few days. He explained that with signing day now after the holidays, there's a bit of a lag to complete physicals — James Fegan (@JRFegan) January 16, 2023

James Fox gave some extra context on one potential signing and the approximate amount of bonus pool the Sox have — although knowing the White Sox they could also trade a good chunk of their pool money, or just refuse to use it.

Angelo Hernandez is a Venezuelan catcher who will be joining this group. The #WhiteSox still have just over $2.4 million available to spend during this signing period. https://t.co/mZBKTWuOXq — James Fox (@JamesFox917) January 16, 2023

None of these signed players will start Stateside in 2023, and some might not play in the organization at all. The more expensive the bonus pool, the better odds they play and start, so Reyes and Núñez at the very least should be playing every day once the DSL rolls out this summer.