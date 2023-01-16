South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 93: Erick Bello

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

5´11´´

170 pounds

Age: 20

2022 High Level Arizona (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -2.2 years

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 19

Overall 2022 regular season stats 1-4 ⚾️ 18 games ⚾️ 3 saves ⚾️ 27 2⁄3 innings ⚾️ 5.20 ERA ⚾️ 1.663 WHIP ⚾️ 44 K ⚾️ 19 BB

Erick Bello was part of the Cristian Mena (and Wilfred Veras, and Yolbert Sánchez) signing class, back on July 1, 2019. But that’s the only overlap among the two pitchers and four players, as Mena has taken off and is arguably the top arm in the organization, while Bellow has stalled in Arizona.

Of course, missing the pandemic season gutted some key development time for Bello, and it has shown through two tough campaigns in rookie ball. However, like No. 94 prospect Adisyn Coffey, Bello is being given late-inning, game-closing relief slots, and that’s not for nothing.

Bello’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 98

Strikeouts 66

vs. Power 27

Hittable 27

K/BB 18

Walks 11

Team Winning Percentage .424

Let’s not overlook the fact that Bello was assigned to the ACL (perhaps aggressively, due to the pandemic season lost) at a very young age, and even last year he was still more than two years younger than the hitters facing him. Nothing in Bello’s profile merits a move to full-season ball quite yet, but not many players languish for three years in the ACL, either, so he is likely starting 2023 in Low-A Kannapolis.

