Uribe Jr. signing allows White Sox fans to romanticize

Juan Uribe was an unsung hero for the Chicago White Sox during their 2005 World Series run. Acquired from the Colorado Rockies for Aaron Miles on Dec. 2, 2003, Uribe spent his first year with the South Siders as a utility man before becoming the everyday shortstop during the championship run. His slash line of .252/.301/.412 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs to go with 58 runs during the regular season was just fine, but it was Uribe’s unsung postseason (.286/.362/.476 with a homer and six RBIs to go with six of his 12 hits being for extra bases and seven runs) that forever cements him in fan memories.

Uribe finished his career with a solid .255/.301/.418 slash, with 199 home runs and 816 RBIs over nearly 16 MLB seasons with seven different teams — and two rings. Perhaps more importantly, and why a .719 career OPS sees 16 years in the bigs, is that Uribe was loved by most of his teammates everywhere he played.

Now Uribe’s son, Juan Jr., is in the fold as one of the franchise’s 2023 international signings. Born in Chicago during his dad’s time with the White Sox, was snapped up by the White Sox with an aggression rare for a 16-year-old.

Not much is known right now on the younger Uribe. He bears some resemblance to Dad, as a 5´10´´second baseman who bats and throws right-handed. But those 170 pounds are going to have to run into several plates of spaghetti before truly walking in his father’s footsteps.

If the White Sox could get any contribution close to what the elder Uribe did during his tenure with the team, it would be a true fairy tale. But why not dream a bit. Perhaps the son — 16 years in the shadow of a magnificent 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs Game 1 of the 2005 ALDS or of two jaw-dropping defensive plays in the ninth inning as the White Sox wrapped up a World Series sweep — will have some memories of his own to make on the South Side.