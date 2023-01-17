2023 South Side Sox Hall of Fame Vote

Once again, this year our Cooperstown ballot is hosted in this post, so you will be able to see the results in real time right here, rather than having to go vote at an off-site ballot.

Also, again, I am going to provide less information. In past elections, whoo boy I overdid the detail for each player. Let’s face it, especially with a ballot this stacked, you know these guys pretty well. And I have still provided some key resources below, if you do want to brush up a bit as you vote.

Here’s the big change: no more voting limits. There are 28 candidates below, and you can click “yes” and vote for all 28 if you want. Or, like some BBWAA voters, you can return a blank ballot by clicking “no” for everyone.

Now, one note: The language for each poll is specific, for a reason. “Should [player] be in the Hall of Fame on this year’s ballot” is meant to allow for some nuance, because while we might agree that 15 players from this list should eventually be in Cooperstown — maybe not all of them should be elected at once, right now:

Are you really going to vote in Mark Buerhle before more worthy guys? (I am not inclined to name them, but c’mon.)

Possibly, PDA users like Alex Rodriguez have an undeniable case for the Hall, but make ’em sweat it out for their sins.

It’s the last dance for Jeff Kent — perhaps his penalty for being an overall jackass is to not get elected in the regular ballot cycle, but by the Veterans’ Committee.

So, if the issue was simply “Should [player] be in the Hall of Fame?” you might have a lot of “Yes” votes. But “... in the Hall of Fame on this ballot” is a different question, and should winnow even the biggest big Hall voter’s list here.

Which brings me to a final point: Each one of these player polls is a yes/no. Unlike a normal ballot, you’re not just checking “yes” for your guys. If you don’t check “no” on guys you don’t think should be in the Hall on this ballot, results will be skewed.

We’ll see how all this wrangles out. On a BBWAA ballot that’s projected to yield just one Hall-of-Famer (Scott Rolen, barely) in the Cooperstown election, let’s see how we compare.

Voting ends next Sunday night, January 22. We’ll post a story about the results the next day.

Also, if you read South Side Sox on Google AMP and Apple News, you’ve undoubtedly seen that our polls don’t show up there, so you’ll need to use another venue to get to SSS and vote.

Resources

Baseball-Reference’s Hall of Fame ballot grid

Jay Jaffe’s extremely good candidate bios at FanGraphs.

Adam Darowski’s Hall of Stats, which enshrines the 239 most worthy players in majors history.

Last year’s results at South Side Sox, which saw no inductions — not even David Ortiz, who cleared the BBWAA hurdle but got just 71% support from our site.

Below is our Hall of Fame ballot for returning players, with their 2022 SSS vote percentage included.

Poll Should MARK BUEHRLE (73% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 68% Yes (13 votes)

31% No (6 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should TODD HELTON (57% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 40% Yes (8 votes)

60% No (12 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should ANDRUW JONES (55% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 60% Yes (12 votes)

40% No (8 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should SCOTT ROLEN (39% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 61% Yes (13 votes)

38% No (8 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should MANNY RAMIREZ (39% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 50% Yes (10 votes)

50% No (10 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should BILLY WAGNER (39% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 57% Yes (11 votes)

42% No (8 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should GARY SHEFFIELD (38% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 42% Yes (8 votes)

57% No (11 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should ALEX RODRIGUEZ (31% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 52% Yes (10 votes)

47% No (9 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should OMAR VIZQUEL (31% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 31% Yes (6 votes)

68% No (13 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should JEFF KENT (30% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 36% Yes (7 votes)

63% No (12 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should TORII HUNTER (22% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 33% Yes (6 votes)

66% No (12 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should JIMMY ROLLINS (21% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 16% Yes (3 votes)

83% No (15 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should BOBBY ABREU (18% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 36% Yes (7 votes)

63% No (12 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should ANDY PETTITTE (18% in 2022) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 11% Yes (2 votes)

88% No (16 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

The other half of 2023’s vote are new additions to the ballot. They are presented here in order of career WAR, with their totals listed.

Poll Should newcomer CARLOS BELTRAN (70.1 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 64% Yes (11 votes)

35% No (6 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer JOHN LACKEY (37.3 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (16 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer JERED WEAVER (34.6 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (16 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer JACOBY ELLSBURY (31.2 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (16 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer JHONNY PERALTA (30.4 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (16 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer JAYSON WERTH (29.2 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (15 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer MATT CAIN (29.1 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (15 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer J.J. HARDY (28.1 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (16 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer MIKE NAPOLI (26.3 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (16 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ (24.2 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 11% Yes (2 votes)

88% No (15 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer R.A. DICKEY (23.7 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (17 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer BRONSON ARROYO (22.8 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (16 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer ANDRE ETHIER (21.5 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

100% No (16 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Should newcomer HUSTON STREET (14.5 career WAR) be elected to the Hall of Fame on this ballot?

No vote view results 12% Yes (2 votes)

87% No (14 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

You made it to the end. Thanks for voting!