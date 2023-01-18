 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

South Side Sox Podcast 136 — Liam Hendriks, and the rest of the news

Dante Jones, Malachi Hayes, Joe Resis, Chrystal O’Keefe and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach join Brett Ballantini to discuss Liam’s fight ahead — and assess the prospects of a mildly-changed roster

By Brett Ballantini, Dante Jones, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Malachi Hayes, Joe Resis, and Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new

With the news of Liam Hendriks’ devastating diagnosis still sinking in, Brett Ballantini gathered together Chrystal O’Keefe, Malachi Hayes, Dante Jones, Joe Resis and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach to discuss his situation, and gather up other White Sox news of the day.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts.

Also, watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.

