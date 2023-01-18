South Side Sox Podcast 136 — Liam Hendriks, and the rest of the news

With the news of Liam Hendriks’ devastating diagnosis still sinking in, Brett Ballantini gathered together Chrystal O’Keefe, Malachi Hayes, Dante Jones, Joe Resis and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach to discuss his situation, and gather up other White Sox news of the day.

First and foremost, our best wishes to Hendriks, as this is a chilling reminder of how fragile life is. Among our discussion topics are Dante’s poignant story breaking the news and Melissa’s dose of perspective, which points readers toward Liam-approved ways to pay it forward

The White Sox don’t have any arbitration cases! Yay! Yay?

Brief interlude: An appreciation of the Carlos Rodón/Dylan Cease basketball card video series, Back Room Breaks

An extended discussion of whether or not the White Sox have done enough this offseason, whether Rick Hahn has another plus-WAR player addition in him, and how different our staff predictions for 2023 are going to look from 2021-22

