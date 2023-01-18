White Sox launch web page to support the Hendrikses

It’s been 10 days since White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Quickly following his disclosure, it was evident that Liam and his wife Kristi would have incredible support from so many people in baseball and beyond.

Surrounding Liam with love. pic.twitter.com/XLPLabZCPj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) January 10, 2023

Today the White Sox unveiled a way for fans to support the Hendrikses, with the release of a unique web page: whitesox.com/TeamLiam. Fans and supporters can put forth personalized submissions, including videos, artwork, and messages to encourage Liam to “Close Out Cancer!”

It is well known throughout the MLB community that Liam and Kristi are highly committed to charitable work whenever possible. Now it is our turn as a collective to return that support to them.

Last week, South Side Sox published an article with a list of all the initiatives the Hendrikses support. If you are interested in donating or volunteering to any of their causes, please check out those details, or find a place in your own community to support in their honor.

Let’s go, Sox fans, and deluge the web page with our support!