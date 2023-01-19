Today in White Sox History: January 19

1909

Chicago White Sox owner Charles Comiskey purchased a piece of land on the corner of 35th and Shields from Roxanna Bowen. The site would be used to build Comiskey Park, starting in March 1910. In only four months, the steel-and-concrete stadium would be opened and ready for use.

1934

Shoeless Joe Jackson, who had applied for reinstatement after being banned in the aftermath of the Black Sox scandal, had his request denied by commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis.

1972

Early Wynn, who helped the White Sox to the 1959 pennant, was elected to the Hall of Fame with 76% of the vote. Sandy Koufax and Yogi Berra were elected along with him. Wynn made it on his fourth ballot, earning 27.9%, 46.7%, and 66.7% before crossing the 75% threshold.

Wynn won exactly 300 games in his long career, and for the 1959 White Sox pennant-winners he captured the Cy Young on the basis of 22 wins, a 3.17 ERA and more than 255 innings pitched. He played five years in Chicago, winning 64 games.