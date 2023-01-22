Today in White Sox History: January 22

1960

The White Sox introduced the first Major League Baseball jersey that had a player’s name on the back. It was the brainchild of owner Bill Veeck. At first the name was only on the road jersey, but starting in 1961 names were also on the backs of the home jerseys. The White Sox then removed the player names in 1971, before bringing them back in 1976. Names were removed again from 1987-90, but were added only on the road uniform midway through 1990. Their alternate black uniform would have player names when first introduced in 1991. Player names would return to the home uniform in 1997.

1996

The White Sox dealt minor leaguers Charles Poe and Andrew Lorraine to the Oakland A’s for slugger Danny Tartabull. The enigmatic Tartabull had as much talent as anyone, but often didn’t show it. In 1996, he would put together a very good season on the South Side, with 27 home runs and 101 RBIs. Danny then signed a free agent deal with the Phillies for 1997.

Tartabull’s best game for the White Sox came in Boston on September 14, when he drove in six runs in a 13-5 win at Fenway Park. He went 2-for-4, scoring two runs. Four of his RBIs came on an eighth-inning grand slam.

Lorraine never made an impact in the majors beyond journeyman. Poe, who had been the outfielder demoted to make room for Michael Jordan at Double-A Birmingham, later returned to the White Sox organization as a minor league batting coach.