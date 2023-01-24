Mike Clevinger is an alleged child abuser

There is much more we’ll be covering on this, but here’s a quick writeup on what we know about White Sox free agent sign Mike Clevinger based on The Athletic reporting today:

BREAKING: Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by MLB following allegations of domestic violence involving the mother of his 10-month-old daughter and child abuse. Story with @KatieJStrang :https://t.co/Fw7tMJ6ak7 — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) January 24, 2023

Additional context, if you needed it beyond the fact that Clevinger dicked over his Cleveland teammates in 2020 and was demoted to Triple-A for violating covid precautions:

Clevinger is such a fucking scumbag. In 2019 he kicked his then-GF & child out of his house, & now this. Can only imagine the amount of terrible things this shit head has done/said to the women & children in his life that has gone unreported.



Hope he gets hit by a fuckin https://t.co/u6pNYmbrsq pic.twitter.com/uPDthDXnB5 — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) January 24, 2023

The White Sox, coming off of a season with a $200 million payroll helmed by a manager in Tony La Russa they knew had been arrested a second time for DUI yet hired anyhow, issued a statement that could have been written by one of those AI apps:

White Sox statement on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, who MLB is investigating for domestic violence/child abuse: pic.twitter.com/W6APqhVnxa — Scot Gregor (@scotgregor) January 24, 2023

Sure, White Sox. Sure.

We’ve been calling for the front office to be gone and ownership to change for some time now, but this really breaks new ground. At least in the case of La Russa, it was clearly an ownership hire.

Rick Hahn absolutely did his diligence on Clevinger, knew (in whatever detail) of his scumbaggery, and signed him anyway, for $12 million. Just the publicly-known intel on Clevinger would say don’t take him on for free, but Hahn, with whatever GM whisperers he has out there in his employ, ignored the exploding scoreboard-sized STOP sign and plowed ahead.

Fair warning, if you have any sensitivity to details of domestic or child abuse, you may want to avoid reading the Athletic story.

While of course nothing compared to the needless and grotesque suffering of Clevinger’s domestic partner and daughter, Hahn’s dereliction of duty on Clevinger is in its own right despicable.

These are the decisions that should get a GM fired.