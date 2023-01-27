White Sox announce 2023 single-game ticket sale date: February 2

Mark your calendars, White Sox fans, because single-game tickets for the 2023 season go on sale at 2 p.m. CT on Thursday, February 2. Fans can purchase tickets for Opening Day, the Wintrust Crosstown Series, and all other games at whitesox.com.

After the disaster otherwise known as the 2022 South Side season and an offseason that went from underwhelming to criminal, it’s unlikely that Ticketmaster won’t have a Taylor Swift-like meltdown on February 2. I’d also be shocked if either Opening Day or the Sox vs. Cubs series even sold out. Based on what I’ve seen on social media and in the SSS comments, until the Sox can put up a string of consecutive winning seasons many fans seem to have a wait-and-see approach to committing their funds to ticket plans or more than just a few games.

However, let’s give credit where credit is due. The 2023 slate features some pretty cool promotions, including the 1993 American League West Division Champs Crewneck on Saturday, April 15, and the White Sox Hawaiian Shirt on June 10. Additionally, there are two ever-popular bobblehead giveaways; the Eloy Jiménez Hi Mom! talking bobblehead on May 13 and a slick Luis Robert one on July 8. Visit whitesox.com/promos for a complete list of promotions.

Finally, if you’re still not ready to sit out this season but have been lax in committing to the club, full, partial, and group ticket packages are available now with flexible payment options and exchange dates. See whitesox.com/seasontickets for details.