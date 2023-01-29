South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 87: Frankeli Arias

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´0´´

170 pounds

Age: 19

2022 High Level DSL (Rookie)

Age relative to high level +0.4 years

SSS rank among all left-handed starting pitchers in the system 5

Overall 2022 regular season stats 13 games (5 starts, 1 CG, 1 SHO) ⚾️ 48 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 3.33 ERA ⚾️ 1.110 WHIP ⚾️ 50 K ⚾️ 12 BB

Frankeli Arias snuck into the White Sox system as a late signing on March 14, 2022, and never really looked back. He was basically a starter for the short DSL season, despite not starting 100% of the time (13 games, five starts). His 3.33 was stellar, as was his command, which yielded an uncharacteristically low DSL WHIP. Just look at his off-the-charts control, compared against his DSL competition:

Arias’ Baseball Cube player ratings

Walks 91

K/BB 90

Durability 81

vs. Power 64

Hittable 64

Strikeouts 44

Team Winning Percentage N/A

Arias was a touch old for his level, and when combined with how well he pitched in the DSL ensures he sees a start in the ACL in 2023. If he torches Arizona like he did the Dominican Republic, Arias will ascend to Kannapolis by summer’s end.

