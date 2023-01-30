South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 86: Mason Adams

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´0´´

200 pounds

Age: 23

2022 High Level ACL (Rookie)

Age relative to high level +0.8 years

SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system 19

Overall 2022 college stats 15 starts ⚾️ 90 IP ⚾️ 4.80 ERA ⚾️ 1.278 WHIP ⚾️ 108 K ⚾️ 31 BB

With pick No. 401 in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added right-handed starting pitcher Mason Adams from Jacksonville University.

Adams, a juco transfer to JU in 2021, was fourth-year senior with an interesting pitching track record. As a starter for the Dolphins in both 2021 and 2022, he put up mediocre numbers (5.47 ERA, 1.349 WHIP), but sandwiched in-between those campaigns was a stellar 22 2⁄ 3 innings pitching summer ball for the Phipps Park Barracudas in the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League, in which he allowed just one earned run and whiffed 23 batters.

The redshirt junior became JU’s Friday night starter for the Dolphins, taking the mound 15 times and leading the Dolphins with 90 innings, 108 strikeouts and five wins (tie). He also hit 13 batters, tied for seventh-most in program history.

Mostly on promise, Adams was ranked No. 496 in the Baseball America Top 500 heading into the draft.

He took Chicago’s $75,000 signing bonus and got in a little time in Arizona after signing, seeing action in three games, all in relief (7.36 ERA over 3 2⁄3 innings). Though promising, in this case Adams’ player ratings should be taken with a grain of salt:

Adams’ Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 71

Strikeouts 68

K/BB 65

vs. Power 60

Hittable 60

Walks 58

Team Winning Percentage .320

Adams was an “old” rookie, so expect him to get a full season in come 2023, beginning with Kannapolis. He appears to be a hurler who could work in the rotation or pen, but let’s assume the White Sox want to see the righty get some starts in before any innings limits are reached in the second half.

