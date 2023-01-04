Today in White Sox History: January 4

1993

The Sox signed oft-injured outfielder Ellis Burks to a one-year contract. Burks would have a breakout season in 1993, and finally stop the revolving door in right field — at least for that season.

Burks hit 17 homers with 71 RBIs for the year, hitting .275. He caught the final out to clinch the division title that season, as well. In the six-game ALCS Burks hit .304 with seven safeties, including a double and a home run, and drove in three runs. He also walked four times.

Unfortunately, GM Ron Schueler wouldn’t give Burks the multiyear deal he was looking for after the season; the outfielder left for Colorado, where he became an All-Star.

2018

It might have seemed like an an odd trade for a tanking/rebuilding team to make, but the White Sox were made an offer they couldn’t refuse: Two veteran relievers for a journeyman minor-leaguer in a three-team swap. When two teams want to give you free stuff, you gotta take it.

The White Sox received cash and Joakim Soria from Kansas City, and got some more cash and Luis Avilán from the Dodgers. What did the White Sox give up? Nothing to the Royals, and Jake Peter to Los Angeles.

GM Rick Hahn has made three-team trades his strength, and while the gains here were minor, this was a trade win. Soria posted 16 saves in 40 games, and a 2.56 ERA/1.0 WAR before getting flipped to Milwaukee in July 2018. Avilán was a solid support southpaw out of the pen (3.86 ERA, 0.2 WAR) before getting flipped to Philadelphia a month later.

Peter never played a day in the majors.