South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 90: Arnold Prado

Right Fielder

6´3´´

194 pounds

Age: 18

2022 High Level Dominican (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -0.8 years

SSS rank among all right fielders in the system 6

Overall 2022 regular season stats 29 games ⚾️ 1 HR ⚾️ 11 RBI ⚾️ .345/.457/.460 ⚾️ 16 BB ⚾️ 23 K

While it is always tricky to place too much stock in any rookie league work, DSL or even ACL, Arnold Prado is worthy of highlighting.

The Venezuelan signing in 2022 managed to stand out offensively on a club that had its share of firepower. In a decent DSL sample of 29 games and 105 PAs, his .917 OPS was fueled by his propensity to get on base (.345 batting average, 16 walks) than power (seven of 30 hits for extra bases). It’s the DSL, which means more control issues for pitchers than lights-out Norge Vera domination, so temper enthusiasm for that delicious 15.2% BB rate/21.9% K rate.

Prado’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Hitting 97 (YOW!)

Contact 61

Durability 50

Power 42

RBIs 42

Speed 37

XBH 22

Runs 18

Team Winning Percentage .436

Prado saw 19 games in right field and 10 in left, so he’s definitely looking like a player who will need his frame to fill out and power/offense to be his calling card. With just his age-18 season to come, presumably in Arizona this summer, he should have all the time in the world to flash that in 2023.

90. Arnold Prado, RF

