Today in White Sox History: January 8

2001

Just 145 hits shy of 3,000, Harold Baines re-signed with the White Sox, marking the third time in his career he’s chosen to rejoin the team via free agency. The soon-to-be 42-year-old only gets a minor league deal.

Though Baines would suit up all season, he saw action in just 32 games (11 hits) with a .131/.202/.143 slash and -1.2 WAR, and hung it up at season’s end.

2014

White Sox legend and second-best hitter in franchise history, Frank Thomas, was elected to the Hall of Fame on his first try, with 83.7% support. Joining him in the Class of 2014 were hurler teammates Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine. Reminiscent of fellow second baseman Nellie Fox in 1985, Craig Biggio fell just two votes shy of election.

Thomas played the first 16 years of his career on the South Side, and was a five-time All-Star and two-time MVP.