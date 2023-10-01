Gamethread: Padres at White Sox

Happy Sunday, Sox fans. Last time I get to say that this year, and it’s actually happy because this is the last Sunday, and last game, where we can possibly get another loss. Usually the end of the season is bittersweet, sad, and hard. But this year ... it’s just the end of the season. After reaching the milestone of 100 losses yesterday, the most the team can do on Fan Appreciation Day is give us a win against the San Diego Padres to end things. Pedro Avila and José Ureña will duel it out on the mound for a must-see game.

Not really.

Avila has appeared in 13 games this season for the Padres, and has a 2-2 record and 3.57 ERA, and a 1.43 WHIP in 45 1⁄3 innings pitched. He has been with the Padres since 2019, but 2023 has been his most active year in the majors. He uses a mix of four pitches, using his fastball the most, at 33.8%. He follows with a changeup (25.1%), sinker (20.6%), and curveball (20.5%).

Righty Ureña was picked up by the South Siders after trading away their starting pitching at the deadline and then realizing that they, in fact, still needed pitching for the last two months of the season. He has a whopping 0-7 record and 7.45 ERA. Solid. At least he’s been better Chicago than he was with the Rockies this year, where he had a 9.82 ERA. Ureña uses a mix of four pitches with his sinker thrown the most at 26.6%. He follows with a slider (25%), changeup (24.3%), and fastball (24.1%).

Is this Triple-A or MLB? The team will trot out this lineup today, missing Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada, Eloy Jiménez and Andrew Benintendi. Like I said, must-see TV.

I am currently writing this from a new location unlocked: Tailgating at the ballpark. Yes, I am at the park today, and no, I don’t know why. So, reporting live from Guaranteed Rate Field, game time is at 2:10 p.m. CT. You can watch if you want on NBCSCHI or listen in at WGN radio. At least the Bears are winning! That might come back to haunt me. See you at the end of the season in a few hours.