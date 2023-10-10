DISH Deluxe 5 — A look back at 2021 ALDS Game 3

It wasn’t just the last White Sox playoff victory (and, perhaps, one we’ll have to savor for many more years to come), but the ALDS Game 3 win over Houston in 2021 is important to South Side Sox for another reason: It connected Allie Wesel to Jacki Krestel, and therefore Allie to us at South Side Sox!
We review the genesis of the buddy comedy of Jacki and Allie, and much more:
- We intended a companion podcast featuring many more of our writers at Game 3, but it fell through; I wasn’t hallucinating during this podcast. So next year, we’ll revisit what is sure to be our more recent playoff win once again!
- Kicking off with a clip from a podcast a year ago, we get additional details on how Jacki and Allie met, and what the game was like together. Yeah, it was a bit lively
- The atmosphere of the game, including Jacki’s thoughts on Blackout 2008 vs. Blackout 2021, as she attended both
- The mood pregame, and in the early going as Houston jumped out a bit
- Top moments of the game, beyond just Leury García’s massive home run
- A detour, discussing the dirty rotten scoundrel Astros, and examining José Altuve’s Hall of Fame case
- The what-if aspects of the game/series ... how might the past two seasons be different had the White Sox fought harder, or advanced in this series?
- Then and now: Walking into or out of Game 3, did either Allie or Jacki think just 61 wins was Chicago’s destiny just two seasons later?
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.
