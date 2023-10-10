NLDS Game 2 Recaps: Atlanta evens the series, while Arizona searches for a sweep

Playoff baseball continues to deliver, with a night full of entertainment on both sides of the country. From elite pitching matchups to clutch homers to game-winning double plays — today’s games certainly did not disappoint! The Braves even out their series, while the Dodgers are at risk of elimination.

NL Division Series Game 2: Atlanta Braves 5, Philadelphia Phillies 4

The Phillies took control of the game early on in the first, and maintained a three-run lead for the majority of the game after a J.T. Realmuto bomb in the third — but it was the Braves who would ultimately claw back and win the game, 5-4. Although he ended up getting the win, it wasn’t the best start for Max Fried, who gave up the same amount of runs as Zack Wheeler (three), but he did it with three more pitches and in two fewer innings, unable to match Wheeler’s 10 Ks.

Wheeler was dealing Monday night, taking a no-hitter into the sixth until Ozzie Albies finally broke it up to get Atlanta on the board, assisted by a rare Trea Turner error. A pair of two-run blasts from Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Riley in the seventh and eighth innings, and Bryce Harper being too aggressive on the basepaths were exactly what the Braves needed to earn the much-needed win. This NLDS will now head to Philadelphia with the series tied at one.

Top Plays

Realmuto’s 411-foot bomb put the Phillies up, 3-0, providing a cushion for Wheeler.



Wheeler was on tonight — it’s almost a shame the Phillies couldn’t get the W for him.



The last play of the game was peak postseason vibes, with Michael Harris II making an exceptional play at the wall, and Austin Riley completing the relay to double off Harper at first. Just fantastic baseball all around.

NL Division Series Game 2: Arizona Diamondbacks 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 2

Zac Gallen was lights-out for the Diamondbacks, while the Dodgers were forced to the bullpen early on this one, as the Snakes stormed out to a three-run lead in the first inning. J.D. Martinez launched a solo shot in the fourth in effort to ignite the L.A. offense, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. answered back the next inning with a blast of his own, making him 2-for-4 on the day with two RBIs.

Both bullpens were threatened with bases-loaded situations several times, but outside of one L.A. run sneaking across the plate in the bottom of the sixth, every jame was escaped. Old White Sox friend Joe Kelly, even made an appearance, giving up two hits and striking out three in his 1 2⁄3 innings. The D-backs head back to Arizona with a 2-0 series lead, looking to sweep their way into the NLCS.

Top Plays

Someone do a wellness check on Freddie Freeman after this one — he froze right up on this Gallen curveball.



Martinez bombs a solo shot to bring L.A. within two.



Paul Sewald shut down the Dodgers in the bottom of the ninth. Can someone remind me why Seattle got rid of him, again?



The Dodgers are certainly playing with fire (or in this case, rattlesnakes) — do you think they will advance to the NLCS?