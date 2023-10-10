Today in White Sox History: October 10

1924

The White Sox and New York Giants began their second barnstorming tour together. This world tour started in Canada and then sailed the Atlantic to promote the game in France, England, Ireland, Germany and Italy. Most of the exhibition games were sparsely attended. The absolute low was a game in Ireland watched by just 20 fans.

Eventually, the tour would be cut short due to the lack of appreciation and understanding for the sport in England and France. Just like with the 1913-14 world tour, King George V of England attended the games, resulting in the top crowds of the tour, with 24,000 in the stands.

1950

Seattle Rainers manager and former big-league catcher Paul Richards agreed to a two-year deal to as White Sox manager, replacing interim skipper Red Corriden. Richards piloted the unaffiliated Triple-A Rainers to a 96-104 record (yes, they played 200 games in the Pacific Coast League back then), good for sixth place of eight teams.

Richards would take a 60-94 White Sox team and improve them by 21 wins and into a first-division (fourth place) finish. His nearly four full seasons at the helm for the club in the 1950s all were winning seasons, and jump-started a record streak of 17 straight winning years for the White Sox.

2021

Things did not look good for the Sox in Game 3 of the ALDS against Houston. The Astros led, 5-1, and the White Sox were on the verge of getting swept.

Then everything changed.

The Sox rose from the dead, scoring five runs in the third inning, three more in the fourth, and went on to win, 12-6. And finally, after the first 20 hits by the team in the playoff series were singles, the White Sox got a two-run home run from Yasmani Grandal, and then a three-run blast from Leury García to turn the game around. Starting a playoff series with 20 straight singles broke the previous major league record of 19, set by the Angels.

Four White Sox relievers threw five hitless innings to close the door on any Astros comeback. Sox pitchers wound up striking out 16 Astros, which also set a franchise mark for a playoff game.