San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox

White Sox fans: Why we forgive, and what we won’t forget

The great Hayley Williams once said “For a Pessimist, I’m Pretty Optimistic”

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

There is something so magical about October. A chill pierces through the air and the leaves begin to turn into the most beautiful colors before falling to the ground. The end of baseball season draws near as teams battle it out until only one is declared the champion. Fans balance between the highs and lows of Wild Card eliminations or advancing, and perhaps skipping a football game or two because the joys of baseball season aren’t quite over.

For some of us though, baseball season came and went. In with a bang, out with a whimper. If you’re here, you’re well aware of how this season turned out for the White Sox. Losing 101 games is embarrassing. Honestly, most of the season was humiliating.

However, I found myself looking for the bright spots, and thankfully, there were a few. I asked others for theirs as well.

The perennial light of the White Sox team, Liam Hendriks, came up quite a bit.

With his return up in the air, Hendriks not only beat Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, but returned to the bullpen in what felt like no time at all.

I always quote one of the cheesiest lines to come from a movie about baseball, but in moments like this, how can you not be romantic about baseball? With someone as powerful yet delightful as Hendriks, how can anything stand a chance against kismet?

I ask, because of course he gets a win on National Cancer Survivors Day.

Though arm soreness that led to TJS would ultimately keep him out for the rest of the season, that never stopped Liam from spreading joy and hope wherever he went. He also, for whatever reason, wants to stay in Chicago.

There were several little moments along the way that gave us glimmers of hope, or at least a quick reason to smile.

Like veterans reaching major milestones.

Or special moments for rookies.

Times in which we all rallied for the same thing.

Even the few wins, even when there were only 61, they were still fun.

There is nothing quite like introducing young fans to our favorite pastime.

No matter what happened this season, fans still flocked to the park to support the team.

Despite the team’s woes, the community remains one of the best.

Some traveled far and wide.

And others were able to make friendships that will last a lifetime.

We can’t forget about the 12 hours of joy late in the season. No, I won’t speak on what came next, because this is a glass half-full article.

A few sluggers were mentioned. You might’ve heard of them — Jake Burger and Luis Robert Jr., yeah?

At the start of the season, Robert was benched. Fans were annoyed.

He thankfully improved.

If you couldn’t tell, it was a really fun game.

Who knows what 2024 will bring. If this season brought us any wisdom or insight, I imagine it will be bleak yet again. But just as the seasons change, eventually the bitter cold leaves and brings along the warm sun again. With that warm sun brings baseball, and that longing feeling of being back in the stands to cheer on the White Sox — as if we forgive and forget what the previous seasons have left us with.

