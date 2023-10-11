Today in White Sox History: October 11

1899

The new American League was formed, in Chicago. The city didn’t have a team in the league at that point, but soon got the St. Paul, Minn. franchise along with its player/manager, Charles Comiskey. They set up shop on the South Side at the 39th Street Grounds, at 39th and Princeton.

1906

Winning their second road game of the Fall Classic, the White Sox knocked off the Cubs, 3-0, to retake a World Series lead, two games to one. Ed Walsh shut out the Cubs on a 12-K two-hitter.

The White Sox managed just four hits off of Jack Pfiester, but one was a bases-clearing triple with two outs in the top of the sixth from George Rohe that accounted for all three runs in the game. Walsh walked to lead off the sixth inning, and came around to score what would end up as the decisive first run of the contest.

The undistinguished Rohe (1.0 WAR in 77 games for the White Sox in 1906) had gotten off to an outstanding start in the Series, going 2-for-9 with two triples, a run, three RBIs, two walks and a hit-by-pitch through three games; he’d go 5-for-12 over the next three games as well. By today’s voting standards, Rohe would have had a shot at World Series MVP had that award existed in 1906.

1991

White Sox manager Jeff Torborg — who was named Manager of the Year for 1990 — resigned to take a job as manager of the New York Mets.

It was a strange move, and the real reason for it wasn’t made known until years later: Torborg told individuals and provided examples of how White Sox GM Ron Schueler forced him out, wanting to hire his own man — Gene Lamont.

2005

The White Sox began their third-ever ALCS on a disappointing note, trailing throughout and losing at home to the Angels, 3-2. José Contreras went 8 1⁄3 innings and generally outpitched opposing starter Paul Byrd, who got the win. The only extra-base hit of seven total hits was a Joe Crede home run in the third inning.

While at the time the Angels taking away home-field advantage felt like a major blow, this would be the only White Sox loss of the entire postseason. And with Contreras getting all but two outs and Chicago blistering through the next four throwing complete games, Neal Cotts finishing the game in the ninth would represent the only relief appearance in the series.