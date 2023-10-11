MLB ALDS Game 4 and NLDS Game 3s Recap

It could be one of the last multi-game days of baseball action until 2024, as the Diamondbacks and Astros have a chance to clinch LCS berths tonight, with the Phillies getting the chance to do the same for tomorrow. We’ll be updating this all evening as the action goes down.

NL Division Series Game 3: Philadelphia Phillies 10, Atlanta Braves 2

The Phillies seized a 2-1 series lead with a bang at Citizen’s Bank Park, giving Atlanta a taste of their own medicine by smacking six home runs, including a pair of dongs each from Bryce Harper and Nicholas Castellanos, on the way to a 10-2 win. Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh also homered, and Aaron Nola gave the home side 5 2⁄3 solid innings, allowing a pair of manufactured runs. Atlanta, who tied the MLB home run record with 307 round-trippers in the regular season, failed to hit one for the second time in three games this series after doing so just 18 times from April to October. Bryce Elder lasted just 2 2⁄3 innings on the bump for Atlanta, getting shelled for six runs, all earned, along the way. Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia picked up the RBIs on the only two Atlanta runs.

AL Division Series Game 4: Houston Astros 3. Minnesota Twins 2

Houston clinched their incredible seventh consecutive ALCS berth, dispatching the Twins 3-2 on the back of 5 2⁄ 3 two-run innings from José Urquidy, who threw just 63 innings all year. Rocco Baldelli surprised observers — and presumably Twins fans — by pulling starter Joe Ryan after just two innings, in which he gave up a solo home run to Michael Brantley to tie the game after Royce Lewis had put Minnesota ahead with yet another bomb. Whether it was the right move is debatable; Brock Stewart, Chris Paddack, Griffn Jax, and Jhoan Duran combined for 6 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings of relief, but the two runs allowed in 2⁄ 3 innings by Caleb Thielbar ultimately did them in. Those two runs came courtesy of a familiar face, as it was a two-run homer from José Abreu that gave the Astros their final run total, just enough for the win. Ryan Pressly pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 13th career postseason save, all with the Astros since coming over from the Twins at the 2018 trade deadline.

NL Division Series Game 3: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

TBD

TBD