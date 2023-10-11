Division Series gamethread

We’re shorthanded on the front end tonight, so I’ve thrown together a simple gamethread for anyone watching and wanting to share thoughts on the games.

First up is the game of the night, or at least what is shaping up to be. At 4:07 p.m. CT is Atlanta at Philadelphia, on TBS. The series is knotted, 1-1.

Switching over to the American League and FS1 is the Minnesota Twins fighting for their playoffs lives, down 2-1 to the Houston Astros in their ALDS. First pitch is at 6:07.

And finally, the series that seems most out of hand, the Los Angeles Dodgers, down 2-0 in the series, travel to Arizona to try to stave off the fated Diamondbacks. That game is at 8:07 p.m. CT back on TBS.

I believe this shapes up to the final day of two-plus games this year, so enjoy the buffet!