MLB NLDS Game 4: Atlanta at Philadelphia

It’s a last-gasp contest for the Atlanta Braves as they face elimination in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Philadelphia Phillies lead the Series 2-1 as they unloaded on the 104-win Bravos last night, 10-2.

The Phillies are handing the ball to Ranger Suárez tonight with a chance to clinch the Series. No stranger to the postseason, this will be Suárez’s sixth playoff appearance. Overall, he’s 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA over 18 1⁄3 innings. The lefty started Game 1 of the NLDS on October 7 and walked away with a no-decision. Manager Rob Thompson yanked Suárez after only 54 pitches and 3 2⁄3 innings in that contest, so don’t be surprised if he is aggressive again, trying to win at all costs.

Here is the starting lineup for the Phillies:

Spencer Strider gets the ball for the Braves, looking for his first playoff victory. The 24-year-old has been a dependable arm all season for Atlanta. Despite a solid pitching performance in Game 1, when he surrendered only one earned run on five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts, the youngster took the loss. The righty started once last postseason, in the NLDS Game 3 against these same Phillies, and got shelled for five runs on three hits in 2 1⁄3 innings.

Here is the starting lineup for the Braves:

You can watch the broadcast at 7:00 p.m. CT on TBS.