Scottsdale Scorpions v. Glendale Desert Dogs

White Sox Minor League Update: Oct. 9-15, 2023

The Desert Dogs still stink, but Colson Montgomery and Jacob Burke have broken out the bats

By Year of the Hamster
White Sox/Desert Dogs teammates Colson Montgomery and Jacob Burke (facing) exchange kudos, as both had phenomenal AFL weeks.
| Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Not to be outdone by a lousy debut week in the Arizona Fall League, the Glendale Desert Dogs (composed of prospects from several teams, including the Chicago White Sox) doubled their pleasure and endured another 1-5 week, placing them at 2-10 and solidly at the bottom of the AFL. They already have an elimination number: 13!

However, two of the three bats the White Sox sent to Glendale have really heated up here in the second week. With more hand-compiled stats from boxes, here’s your Week 2 AFL update.

The Hitters

Bryan Ramos 3-for-20 with 3 R, 2 BB, 7 K, 2B, E
Jacob Burke 6-for-21 with 4 R, 3 BB, HBP, 7 K, HR, 2 RBI, SB, E
Colson Montgomery 6-for-18 with 3 HR, 3B, 4 R, 6 RBIs, 8 K, E

Burke was solid in Week 1 and Montgomery joined him in Week 2, exploding for three homers over the October 12-13 losses for Glendale. How about some highlights?

Here’s Colson’s third homer in the run:

And to prove some Big Hype circling Colson, here’s some goofy BP footage, leading off with what happens when you jam yourself taking extra cuts:

In Burke’s case, we have some leather AND lumber to share, starting with his first AFL HR, which came during the Colson two-dinger barrage (and, naturally, the Dogs STILL lost the game, 8-7, in 10 innings:

And for you defense fetishists, Burke is covering some ground in center:

The Pitchers

Jake Eder 3 1⁄3 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, BB, 3 K, 2 HR, L, season 2.84 ERA
Fraser Ellard IP, 4 H, 3 ER, K, season 6.00 ERA
Jordan Leasure IP, 2 K, season 3.00 ERA
Adysin Coffey 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, HR, L, season 33.75 ERA
Josimar Cousin 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, K, HR

The tandem of Eder and Coffey had a very rough run on October 10, as Eder started the eventual 17-4 loss and Coffey relieved him to put out the fire with gasoline. Eder was touched for two solo shots and scattered seven hits over 3 13 innings, but Coffey came in to finish off Eder’s fourth inning and walked four and allowed four earned in a one-out effort. Of Coffey’s 29 pitches, 10 were strikes.

In fact, although no White Sox pitchers can be blamed for the next day’s loss (16-1), last Tuesday and Wednesday the Desert Dogs were crushed by a combined 33-5 score; the Glendale pitching staff has surrendered 57 runs in its past five games leading to this update.

As in Week 1, just one game this week featured a top of the Desert Dogs order of Burke/Montgomery/Ramos batting 1-2-3 — and it was the team’s only win, 2-0 on October 9.

