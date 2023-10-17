White Sox Minor League Update: Oct. 9-15, 2023

Not to be outdone by a lousy debut week in the Arizona Fall League, the Glendale Desert Dogs (composed of prospects from several teams, including the Chicago White Sox) doubled their pleasure and endured another 1-5 week, placing them at 2-10 and solidly at the bottom of the AFL. They already have an elimination number: 13!

However, two of the three bats the White Sox sent to Glendale have really heated up here in the second week. With more hand-compiled stats from boxes, here’s your Week 2 AFL update.

The Hitters

Bryan Ramos 3-for-20 with 3 R, 2 BB, 7 K, 2B, E

Jacob Burke 6-for-21 with 4 R, 3 BB, HBP, 7 K, HR, 2 RBI, SB, E

Colson Montgomery 6-for-18 with 3 HR, 3B, 4 R, 6 RBIs, 8 K, E

Burke was solid in Week 1 and Montgomery joined him in Week 2, exploding for three homers over the October 12-13 losses for Glendale. How about some highlights?

Here’s Colson’s third homer in the run:

Colson Montgomery’s second HR of the day and third HR in the past 24 hours! #AFL23 pic.twitter.com/7jVsHPVnwq — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 13, 2023

And to prove some Big Hype circling Colson, here’s some goofy BP footage, leading off with what happens when you jam yourself taking extra cuts:

Take BP with #WhiteSox prospect Colson Montgomery and all his extra sound effects #AFL23 pic.twitter.com/K3PaN2rB6k — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 17, 2023

In Burke’s case, we have some leather AND lumber to share, starting with his first AFL HR, which came during the Colson two-dinger barrage (and, naturally, the Dogs STILL lost the game, 8-7, in 10 innings:

And for you defense fetishists, Burke is covering some ground in center:

Jacob Burke showing off out in CF. Not much fell for the Solar Sox. Somebody should tell them if you're going to hit from LCF to RCF, it better be on the ground or over the fence. #DesertDogs #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/wD1wswpUpV — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) October 10, 2023

The Pitchers

Jake Eder 3 1⁄3 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, BB, 3 K, 2 HR, L, season 2.84 ERA

Fraser Ellard IP, 4 H, 3 ER, K, season 6.00 ERA

Jordan Leasure IP, 2 K, season 3.00 ERA

Adysin Coffey 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, HR, L, season 33.75 ERA

Josimar Cousin 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, BB, K, HR

The tandem of Eder and Coffey had a very rough run on October 10, as Eder started the eventual 17-4 loss and Coffey relieved him to put out the fire with gasoline. Eder was touched for two solo shots and scattered seven hits over 3 1⁄ 3 innings, but Coffey came in to finish off Eder’s fourth inning and walked four and allowed four earned in a one-out effort. Of Coffey’s 29 pitches, 10 were strikes.

In fact, although no White Sox pitchers can be blamed for the next day’s loss (16-1), last Tuesday and Wednesday the Desert Dogs were crushed by a combined 33-5 score; the Glendale pitching staff has surrendered 57 runs in its past five games leading to this update.

As in Week 1, just one game this week featured a top of the Desert Dogs order of Burke/Montgomery/Ramos batting 1-2-3 — and it was the team’s only win, 2-0 on October 9.