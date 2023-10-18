ALCS Game 3 Gamethread: Astros at Rangers

Today is another face-off to determine the best of Texas, as the Houston Astros visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field to play in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. The Rangers are the last undefeated team in the postseason, and they currently hold a 2-0 series lead against an experienced Astros team. After grabbing two wins in Minute Maid Park, the Rangers return to their home field tonight. Going up 3-0 will virtually assure Texas will move on to the World Series, but if the Astros can grab a win, they’re right back in this series.

All that said, who better to be on the mound for the Rangers than Max Scherzer?

Scherzer, who was acquired by Texas at the trade deadline, has been a vital part of this rotation in the second half of the season. Tonight, he will make his first start since September 12, after straining his right throwing shoulder. Scherzer is ready to get back out there and is quite familiar with postseason baseball, with 27 career playoff appearances under his belt and a 3.58 ERA and 7-7 record. He also has a World Series win with the Washington Nationals in 2019. Will Max be able to handle the pressure after not pitching for almost a month, or will the Astros being able to take advantage of some rust and attack early?

Christian Javier will be pitching for the Astros. Javier is making his second appearance of the postseason, as in the Astros’ 9-1 win against the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series he went five innings with just one hit and nine strikeouts — but also allowed five walks. The key for him tonight is to regain his overall command, because it’s no question his stuff is good enough to strike out a lot of Rangers if so.

Here’s how Dusty Baker will line ’em up in Arlington.

Here’s how the Rangers will look behind Scherzer.

I’m taking the Rangers for this game, as it seems like their offense is not slowing down anytime soon — although I wouldn’t mind a close or extra-inning game to get some excitement.

Game time is at 7:03 p.m. CT on FS1.