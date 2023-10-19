Sharing Sox Podcast 119 — Playoffs and options

SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, manage to first avoid talking about the White Sox by venturing into playoff land and the many odd things that have happened in both leagues, leading off with opinionating on whether having a week off after the regular season was fatal to the Braves, Dodgers and Orioles.

Then there’s the comeuppance of the mighty AL East and its 0-7 playoff record, as well as the oddity that the feeble AL Central produced a champion who managed to go 3-3 before bowing out.

But, alas, this being a White Sox blog, the White Sox must be covered, so talk wandered to the question of what the Sox should do about the three players for whom they must make option decisions by five days after the end of the World Series, and whether it would be doing them a favor to let Liam Hendriks and Tim Anderson go.

As for Sox-related rumors, they agree that Salvador Perez would be a good acquisition — as a manager instead of the Kansas City failure we have now. And they scoff at the idea that Kim Ng would be willing to come to a team with a micromanaging control freak chairman when she left Miami to avoid being controlled.

Then they look at the prospective Sox lineup for next season, and somehow manage to keep from breaking into tears.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.