Gamethread: NLCS Game 3/ALCS Game 4

The Philadelphia Phillies have dominated the postseason with a 7-1 record. Their lone loss was a 5-4 contest against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS. Today, they hope to inch one win closer to clinching their second-consecutive NLCS.

Last night, the Houston Astros continued their road warrior reputation, earning their first ALCS victory in Rangers’ territory. A win tonight would tie the series at two games apiece.

First up at 4:07 p.m. will be the Phillies at the Diamondbacks. Ranger Suárez hits the bump for Philadelphia, looking for his second postseason win. Arizona is sending out rookie Brandon Pfaadt for the home team, who has started two playoff games but is still seeking that first win. You can watch the broadcast on TBS.

In the nightcap, the Astros will have José Urquidy on the bump. The righty has appeared in 13 playoff games over the past five seasons, all for Houston, and he owns a lifetime 3.64 postseason ERA. Lefty Andrew Heaney will get the ball for the Rangers. The 32-year-old veteran last pitched in Game 1 of the ALDS, where he surrendered one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout over 3 2⁄3 innings. You can catch the matchup on FS1.