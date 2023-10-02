Sox Populi Podcast 161 — That’s All, Folks!

Brett Ballantini, unsure what he is doing hosting a podcast for a 101-loss team, is joined by Joe Resis, Dante Jones and Brian O’Neill, none of them certain why they are sitting around talking about a 101-loss team. For that matter, why are you reading a post about a podcast about a 101-loss team?

Well, that said, we’re glad you’re here with us. We’re family, in good and bad times. And given this is the first mothership podcast of the offseason, it’s a good time to thank you for reading, watching, and listening.

Now, let’s figure out how we spent an hour talking about the sixth-worst team in White Sox history.

After some brief confirmation of just how bad this team was in 2023, we launch right into rewinding back to March and imagining what we thought the worst-case scenarios were for this year’s club. It doesn’t need be said that no one imagined 101 losses

So as not to immediately suffocate in negativity, we touched on some positives coming out of the season — although some involved players on other teams. (Brian even had two, just don’t fact-check them)

Turning back ugly again, we take an early peek at whether the White Sox will be better or worse in 2024. Only Brett, now at 107 losses, thinks the club will be worse; the other three writers still believe in Santa Claus

Brett flexes his wrestling IQ

And finally, a preview of coming attractions for the site this offseason, including some adjustments to the normal calendar, and one or two things we haven’t done before

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.