Gamethread: NLCS Game 4/ALCS Game 5

The ALCS is all tied up at two as the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers duke it out in game five — at 4:07pm on FS1! Justin Verlander will make his third postseason start, carrying a 3.51 career postseason ERA, certainly not bad for an old man! His extensive postseason experience has certainly shaped him for these moments, but I’m sure I speak for many when I say I’d be fine if the Astros ended their run this weekend.
Jordan Montgomery will also make his third start, and his postseason experience is a much smaller sample size — just these two 2023 starts. He’s given up double the hits as Verlander has, but has also thrown for five more innings, at a 2.08 ERA.
Let’s check out the lineups for this afternoon.
Run it back.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 20, 2023
Best-of-3. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/a55HJPexAR— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 20, 2023
