Gamethread MLB NLCS Game 5: Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks

The Phillies and Diamondbacks series is now gridlocked at 2 — 2. A win can easily make it or break it in the best of seven. The confident Phillies struggled last night, and the young guys took advantage. Illinois native and mullet have Alek Thomas busted the game wide-open with his late-inning heroics — launching a homerun ball into the pool at Chase Field to take the lead.

We’re breaching into go big or go home territory now that we’re halfway done with the series.

Tune in to the action at 7:07 p.m. on TBS.

Zach Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies tonight. Wheeler has had an impressive season going 13 — 6 and owning a 3.61 ERA. The rest of the lineup is expected, with homerun hitters aplenty.

In a tale of two Zac(h)s, Zac Gallen takes to the mound to defend his home ballpark. Much like Wheeler, Gallen has been consistent. He owns a 17 — 9 record and a 3.47 ERA. Can the likes of Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas strike again tonight?