NLCS Recap: Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 1

The Phillies controlled Game 5 throughout, biting first with a two-out RBI single from Bryson Stott that sent Kyle Schwarber home. Philadelphia tacked on another run with two outs and Stott on third. Unfortunately Gabriel Moreno, who has been in concussion protocol, got mowed down by Bryce Harper as they arrived at the plate at the same time. Ketel Marte’s poor throwto Moreno likely caused the collision; there was nothing nefarious, as Harper bent down to check on him.

The Diamondbacks weren’t able to make many inroads, with an aces Zack Wheeler on the mound.

Zack Wheeler, 96mph Fastball and 81mph Curveball, Individual Pitches + Overlay pic.twitter.com/p4Qb1wVu0n — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 22, 2023

However, the calls were questionable on each side. Lance Barksdale couldn’t make a good call to save his life.

Just let someone’s dad be the umpire. Pay him in pizza and ice cream after the game. This is a proven system — kat the chaos whisperer (@bgardnerfanclub) October 22, 2023

The game was quiet for a few innings, until Schwarber felt the need to restart the party with a 461-foot homer. The Snakes got a quick out with Trea Turner but were not ready for Harper to launch the second homer of the sixth inning, with a 444-foot bomb. A once-close game was suddenly 4-0.

Christian Walker hit a promising double in the bottom of the sixth and made it to third. Alas, his Arizona teammates left him stranded to end the inning.

Just like the night before, Alek Thomas launched another impressive homer. The solo shot didn’t go as far, but 399 feet isn’t anything to scoff at.

Back-to-back #NLCS games with a home run for Alek Thomas! pic.twitter.com/FLbmDZR8af — MLB (@MLB) October 22, 2023

Scott wouldn’t allow any more damage, making one hell of a catch.

If Bryson Stott doesn’t win the Gold Glove… pic.twitter.com/oXsfNoMFVD — Philly Nation (@Philly__Nation) October 22, 2023

There was a little action in the Phillies bullpen, but Wheeler still looked dominant through seven with 99 pitches, because aces are always going to ace. Zac Gallen made it through six innings and 93 pitches.

Diamondbacks fans are doing The Wave. This series is over. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 22, 2023

Ope. Realmuto answered with a two-run homer, putting the Phillies up by five.

J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run home run less than a minute after The Wave started. An appropriate answer.



Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 1 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 22, 2023

The Phillies were in serious mode, apparently. Seranthony Domínguez was pulled from the game giving up a base hit and a walk. Matt Strahm entered the game to shut down the last batter.

I’m sorry but taking out one of your high leverage relievers with 2 outs in the 9th up five just because he walked one guy and gave up an infield hit is just silly — Tipping Pitches (@tipping_pitches) October 22, 2023

The Phillies now lead the Diamondbacks 3-2 in the series. While Arizona took two of three at home, they’ll now face a rowdy crowd in Philadelphia on Monday, in what could be an elimination game. Game 6 takes place on October 23 at 4:07 p.m. on TBS — although if Houston closes out Texas on Sunday, the game will be pushed back to prime time.