ALCS Game 6 Recap: Rangers 9, Astros 2

The intrastate all-Texas series will live to see another day, as the Rangers defeated the Astros, 9-2. ALCS Game 7 guarantees to be an exciting one, so be sure to tune in to FOX on Monday at 7:03 p.m.

AL Championship Series Game 6: Texas Rangers 9, Houston Astros 2

The Astros wasted no time scoring a tally in the bottom of the first. After a single and stolen base by José Altuve, Yordan Álvarez drove him home on a single, giving Houston an early 1-0 lead. The Rangers quickly answered when Mitch Garver, who went 3-for-4, cranked the first pitch in the top of the second for an opposite-field solo shot, tying it up, 1-1.

In the top of the fourth, Texas took a 3-1 lead on a two-run homer by Jonah Heim that squeaked over the right field wall. The Lone Stars never trailed again in the contest. The Stros managed to manufacture a run in the bottom of the sixth, which brought them within one, making it 3-2.

Unfortunately for the Astros, that would be the last time they scored, and the Rangers added some cushion in the top of the eighth. Rookie Evan Carter, who has had a terrific postseason, led off the inning with an infield single. He promptly stole second, and Garver drove him home on a double, giving the Lone Stars a 4-2 advantage. Houston threatened in the bottom half of the inning when they loaded the bases with one out, but they couldn’t execute. They struggled all game with men on, going 1-for-8 with RISP.

The Rangers saved the best for last in the top of the ninth, scoring five runs and putting this game far, far out of Houston’s reach. Josh Jung led off with a walk, Leody Taveras reached on a fielding error by Altuve, Marcus Semien singled, and Corey Seager was hit by a pitch, forcing home Jung. Then, in a beautiful moment of sweet, sweet revenge Adolis García hushed the boo birds that had been in his ear all night by crushing a 97 mph four-seam fastball to left field for a grand slam.

Up until the ninth inning, both teams’ pitching had been pretty stellar. Despite surrendering the early run and throwing 25 pitches in the first, Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi battled his way through 6 1⁄3 innings, tossing another gem, earning the win and his fourth consecutive quality start in the 2023 postseason.

Framber Valdez wasn’t as sharp as Eovaldi, but pitched well enough to keep his team in the game by giving up three runs on five hits with two walks and striking out six over five innings. The contest really came down to a battle of the bullpens, and tonight, the Rangers arm barn won the fight. They surrendered only one hit and two walks over 2 2⁄3 innings as opposed to Houston’s pen, which gave up six runs on five hits and two walks.

Top Plays

Mitch Garver knocks one just over the wall out of Kyle Tucker’s reach for a oppo taco. This shot would only be a home run in two of 30 ballparks: Minute Maid Park and Yankee Stadium.



The long ball was working for Texas tonight; Jonah Heim’s two-run blast gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead that they never relinquished.



It was the third straight game with a dinger for Adolis García. He’s slashing .277/.306/.617 with a .923 OPS and five home runs in the postseason.